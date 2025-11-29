Could Terance Mann's Game Against the 76ers Help get Trade Value Back on Track?

Terance Mann has started all 18 games for the Brooklyn Nets since joining the organization this past offseason. He has started this season off by averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

After averaging nearly 10 points per game in 30 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season on better percentages, Mann has struggled somewhat in an increased role.

Despite his recent woes, the front office has elected to keep him in the starting lineup playing big minutes even when young wings in waiting –– Drake Powell and Ziaire Williams –– show more promise in the long run.

The Nets are clearly vying for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft while still looking competitive in some games. Another goal of Brooklyn's this season is to gather more draft capital. The way to do that is by making its veterans look worthy of valuable assets.

Mann has been inconsistent in making himself look appealing to other teams and was on the decline until the Nets' most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before his outing against Philadelphia, the 29-year-old was averaging 4.5 points, five assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his last four games. Along with his strugglesome stretch scoring, Mann was not the defensive factor he has been this season.

He steadied the ship with a 14-point, six-assist and four-rebound game against the 76ers on Friday. Mann played the second-most minutes for Brooklyn behind Nic Claxton and finished -3 on the floor in the 12-point loss.

Maybe the most enticing wrinkle that Mann showed in the loss and this season as a whole is his ability to be a secondary playmaker. He is currently second on the Nets this season in assists per game.

It was starting to look more beneficial for the team's future to decrease Mann's role instead of trying to increase his trade value, but his performance against Philadelphia could carry over into an eventual trade.

Mann could be a clear trade candidate for many contending teams around the trade deadline or even before then. While he may not be good enough to fetch an unprotected first-round pick in the coming seasons, he could be worth a future first-round pick along with a salary dump player.

Brooklyn has taken a slight gamble by letting Mann play big minutes in favor of developing its youth sooner rather than later. His inconsistencies should scare some teams away from engaging in trade negotiations, but all-around performances like the one he provided against the 76ers are why teams eyeing a playoff push could covet him.