Could the Nets Help Facilitate a Ja Morant Trade?
The Brooklyn Nets have a clear direction right now and are nowhere close to being in the running for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. At this point, there's no point in destroying what they're building at the moment, and that's a young core. To go after a star now or even in the near future would be silly.
However, the Nets have the opportunity to do something that not many other teams can do. With all of the Morant trade rumors swirling, teams that may not have the money to do a two-team deal could get Brooklyn involved.
The Nets are no strangers to making three-team deals happen. Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn acquired its fifth first-round pick by helping facilitate the Boston Celtics' sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.
Brooklyn benefited from the deal without having to give up any real assets. The team traded away cash considerations while bringing back Terance Mann and the No. 22 overall pick, which would end up being Drake Powell.
Looking at the team now, the Nets still have plenty of cap space to take on players and assets to help a deal go through. Morant is being eyed by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies right now, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.
However, there could be other teams in need of a point guard who are monitoring Morant. The Houston Rockets, for example, are in desperate need of someone to run the offense with Fred VanVleet out for the season.
Morant would be a perfect fit for the Rockets, and they could acquire the star point guard without giving up players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr.
However, for that to happen, the Nets would likely have to get involved as a third team to make sure the money is in order while teams get the value back that they want. Houston is currently hard-capped at the first apron, which complicates things.
This doesn't just go for the Rockets, but any team nearing or at the first apron that's showing interest in Morant. The Timberwolves, a team that is reportedly interested in Morant, are over the first apron. They could end up bringing a third team, like Brooklyn, into the mix for a trade that sends the 26-year-old to Minnesota while the Nets take back assets that are more suited for their future.