Danny Wolf ‘Certain’ Brooklyn Nets Will Be Better Next Season

With just a week left in the season, the Brooklyn Nets are all but giving a lot of their younger guys a chance to showcase what they have for a potential chance to earn meaningful minutes next season.

It feels like a lifetime ago, but back in December, the Nets actually resembled a team that could make a meaningful push for a play-in spot, going 7-4 in the month while boasting the league's best defensive rating.

Since then, the Nets haven't even been able to double the 10 wins they had on Dec. 27, aligning with the majority of the fanbase's hope for a tanking strategy.

Though December is an incredibly small sample size, the Nets proved exactly what they were capable of when their group is healthy and in a rhythm.

"We were actually talking about that today, a few of my teammates and I, but that just, obviously, personnel may have been a little bit different," Danny Wolf said of the Nets' December surge. "I think it kind of showed the glimpse, like, I hate using the word flashes because I think that consistency is so important, and unless you're consistent, it really means nothing. But I think just knowing that we have that in our back pocket, this uses motivation that, like, the group we have is great, and obviously, you never know what your team is going to look like year to year. We're more than capable. Using that as an opportunity to develop, get better as a group, and, again, I'm certain that next year we'll have a few more than 18 wins, to say the least."

Wolf broke out that month, showing considerable upside as a floor spacing big man who can run the pick-and-roll, get downhill, and make plays for his teammates.

Michael Porter Jr. also flashed the potential that earned him strong consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaging 28.3 points per game on 51.5% shooting in December.

Nets coach Jordi Fernández has proven he can get the best out of his players on both sides of the floor and mix and match the right lineup combinations to earn wins against some of the league's best teams.

Additions to this roster next season should only help the Nets find more consistency next season, whether it be in the form of a superstar or high draft pick.