Day'Ron Sharpe Continues his Hot Streak In Nets' Loss to the Mavericks

As Stephen Curry is known for his generational three-point shooting ability, Tyrese Haliburton for his elite court vision and Michael Porter Jr. for his difficult shot making, Day'Ron Sharpe has been known for his rebounding since entering the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Monday night after getting behind early in the first quarter. Porter Jr. returned after taking the first game of the back-to-back off for rest and carried the offense, but it was Sharpe who was the second leading scorer.

Sharpe finished the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. He shot 4-for-7 from the field and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

In Sharpe's 11 first half minutes alone, he compiled a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Seven of his 11 rebounds came from the offensive glass. He used his 6-foot-10, 265-pound frame effectively against a Mavericks team that was lacking a physical presence in the front court.

His size obviously helps him haul in rebounds, but he identifies when he has opportunities to crash hard and tracks balls well. Many of Sharpe's points came from his own offensive rebounds, where he had a mismatch and quickly took advantage.

When the 24-year-old was on the floor, the Nets had a two-point advantage, the second-highest on the team.

Sharpe did cool off at an incredibly fast rate in the second half, scoring four points and grabbing one rebound in 12 minutes. His aggression in the paint went down as he received more attention from the defense.

Consistency remains an issue for Sharpe, whether that means putting together complete games or maintaining a hot streak for multiple games in a row. He has shown signs of improving this trait ever since he received opportunities in the starting lineup, however.

In the past five games, Sharpe has averaged 10 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two stocks per game, which are all up from his season averages.

Another promising development is his connection with rookie guard Nolan Traoré. They've both been consistent pieces off the bench in recent games and are often assisting each other on the offensive end.

the steal, the dime, the bucket 🔥



the Day'Ron x Nolan connection is v strong! pic.twitter.com/A9M3vMU2xy — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 11, 2026

It's unlikely that Sharpe will ever secure a consistent starting position with the Nets as long as Nic Claxton is on the roster, but he's demonstrating that he can be effective with his bench minutes. Brooklyn can feel comfortable moving Claxton this season, knowing that Sharpe isn't a far drop-off in production.