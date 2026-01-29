Egor Demin Continues Outside Shooting Development in January

Coming out of the 2025 NBA Draft, analysts were unsure how high Egor Demin's ceiling could be without a polished three-point shot. He coverted 27.3% of his 4.7 three-point shots per game in his one-and-done season at BYU.

All of Demin's doubters had validity to their concerns with his inefficient perimeter shooting, but they didn't account for his dedication to improvement and past successes. When Demin played for Real Madrid's U18 team in the 2022-23 season, he shot 41.9% from deep across nine games.

The Brooklyn Nets saw the traits every other team did in his playmaking and defensive upside, but they also saw his shooting potential. After being taken No. 8 overall, Demin let Nets' fans know immediately that they could ease their worries about his jumper.

Through three NBA Summer League games, he shot 43.5% from three on 7.7 attempts per game. Demin carried that success against the league's young prospects to the NBA level.

It was actually almost an overreliance on his three-point shot at the beginning of the season. His first 23 shot attempts in the league came from beyond the arc. Demin has diversified his shot selection more since becoming a starter in Early November, but he's been most dangerous as a perimeter threat.

He has shot 39.7% from deep in his rookie campaign on 6.2 attempts per game, and continues to elevate his abilities.

Through January, Demin leads the NBA in clutch three-point makes. Clutch scenarios in the league are defined as games with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, any overtime period and a score differential of less than five points.

In six games this month that went into clutch scenarios, Demin has taken nine threes –– he's made six. Anthony Edwards is 3-for-10 on clutch threes this month, and Jaylen Brown is 2-for-9. Surprisingly, the Nets have a 1-5 record in clutch games through January despite Demin's hot hand from deep.

The most impressive part about his league-leading month of clutch threes is that five of them came in one game. Against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 7, Demin entered the final two minutes of regulation without a field goal made. He made two in the fourth quarter, including the three that sent the game to overtime and drilled another three in the overtime period.

Demin has shown the ability to make threes from catch-and-shoot opportunities, off the dribble and fading away. He's a true student of the game who has made noticeable improvements since the start of the season and hasn't shied away from big moments.