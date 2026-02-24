Nets' Nic Claxton is Experiencing a Worrisome Defensive Regression

Change is inevitable. In the NBA landscape, players can rapidly regress or improve in various areas. Former Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez went from a traditional center to a floor-stretching five, and former Net Ben Simmons went from a do-it-all player to a shell of himself as a scorer.

In the current season for Brooklyn, the most noticeable internal regression has been from long-time starting center Nic Claxton. His play on the defensive end hasn't been indicative of the kind of player Nets fans have come to expect. He hasn't recorded a block in his last five games, spending less time in the paint to protect the rim.

While Claxton is having a career year in passing and at the free throw line, his best skills –– rebounding and defending –– have deteriorated. He's averaging 1.3 blocks per game, which is down for the fourth straight season.

Claxton's steals average is also down from last season to this one, going from 0.9 per game to 0.7 per game. He ranks last on the team for defensive rating with a 120.6 score. Backup center Day'Ron Sharpe has posted a 110.5 defensive rating this season in more games played. Defensive rating isn't always the best indicator of defensive impact, but Claxton's defensive rating has worsened for the sixth straight season.

Whether it's because more centers are able to stretch the floor now, forcing him to step out to the perimeter, or other factors causing him to stray from the paint, he's in fewer positions to block shots. Claxton hasn't been as active as usual in help defense rotation either.

Even with this being a down year, he's still accounted for 41.7% of the Nets' blocked shots this season. That shows just how bad Brooklyn is at blocking shots as a team.

The Nets will have the chance to take a leap next season in a weak Eastern Conference, potentially a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and plenty of internal development. Having a player who can rise up to knock away shots at the rim and be a general deterrent in the paint has a direct impact on winning. Four of the top five teams in the league for blocks per game are in the top six of their respective conference standings.

Without a proper supplement on the roster for rim protection –– Sharpe is a solid defender, but not because of his shot blocking –– the hope is that Claxton can revert back to his younger self next season.