ESPN Ranks Nets' Trade for Michael Porter Jr. Among Top 5 Best Moves of the Season

Michael Porter Jr. came to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade from the Denver Nuggets last offseason, as many considered him damaged goods due to his underwhelming playoff performance last season.

However, he's put together his best season by far in his first year in Brooklyn, averaging 24.2 points per game on 46.3% shooting.

Porter garnered serious All-Star consideration earlier this season, especially after his breakout performance in December. While he didn't make it to the All-Star team, ESPN still thinks highly of the Nets' decision to trade for MPJ, ranking the deal as the fourth-best move a team has made this season, Zach Kram of ESPN writes.

"Why it's on the list: Brooklyn traded Cameron Johnson to Denver for Porter and a 2032 first-round pick, and Porter has significantly outplayed Johnson this season," Kram writes. "So Brooklyn got the best player in the trade and a future unprotected pick to add to its vast war chest.

"Despite a massive increase in usage rate -- Porter ranks 12th among qualified players this season with 30.4% usage, while his previous career high was 22.7% -- on a worse team, Porter's efficiency hasn't dropped much. All those extra opportunities have boosted his scoring to a career-high 24.2 PPG, 5.2 points above his previous best.

"What's the potential playoff impact? None, with the Nets' sights squarely on the lottery. But Brooklyn seeks to contend in 2026-27, with no control over its own draft pick next year, so Porter could be much more relevant then."

Porter has thrived as an offball scorer this season, especially when he curls off the ball for 3-pointers and cuts to the rim.

In an NBA that prioritizes heavy ball movement, Porter would fit about just about any offense in the league, especially with his difficult shot making and knack for getting the occasional bucket in isolation.

The Nets could go big fish hunting this summer, which could mean moving Porter's $40 million expiring contract. However, the Nets will have plenty of cap space to accommodate a potential star that becomes available, which could make Porter safe in any possible deal.

Porter has proven he can fit in with multiple players with different tendencies, especially in Denver, when he was teammates with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

If Porter were to team up with, say a Giannis Antetokounnpo or Donovan Mitchell, I have no doubt he'd find a way to make it work.