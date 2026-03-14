Evaluating Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe's Career Best Year After Season-Ending Injury

Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a ulnar collateral ligament tear in his left thumb. Sharpe will need to get surgery to repair the ligament.

The North Carolina product put forth his best season since being selected No. 29 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaging 8.7 points on 60.1% shooting, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Sharpe has excelled despite seeing relatively fewer minutes than many of his teammates. He provides a nice spark off the bench, whether he's attacking the rim, cutting off the ball, or going to his wide array of post moves. His bone-crushing screens have also given him easy cutting lanes, and his teammates wide-open driving lanes

Defensively, he's been a menace in the passing lanes and has shown a lot more discipline, proving he can stay on the floor and remain aggressive even if he's picked up a couple of fouls.

Sharpe's playmaking chops have improved considerably as well, especially his backdoor feeds and ability to find cutters to the rim.

For all of the improvements Sharpe has made to his game, there are still reasonable questions as to how well he can handle a full-time starting role.

Starting a game often requires a center to help dictate the tempo early, especially when the pace is slower. To excel in that role, Sharpe may need to develop a stronger post game, improve his 3-point shooting, and become more reliable defensively near the rim and in pick-and-roll defense, though his rebounding helps make up for some of his flaws.

Improving in those areas is easier said than done, but even if Sharpe doesn't make those improvements, he can still excel as the first big man off the bench and occasional starter on a championship-contending team.

With depth becoming more and more important in the NBA, as evidenced by last year's Eastern Conference champion, the Indiana Pacers, a player with Sharpe's skillset will always have value.

Sharpe is proving he can at the very minimum carve out a niche as a reliable first big man off the bench who can immediately raise your team's ceiling in some of the faster moments of the game.

Sharpe's team option for next season will almost certainly be picked up, but it wouldn't be shocking to see he and the Nets agree to a contract extension this summer.