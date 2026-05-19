Realistic Brooklyn Nets Trade Chips That Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Brooklyn Nets are facing a pivotal offseason over the next few months.

Coming off a third-straight season missing the Play-In Tournament and a second-straight sub-30 win campaign, the pressure is on for the organization to start winning games. With a team full of young guys and another lottery pick coming soon, the pieces are there to contend sooner rather than later.

The next big question turns to the veterans on the roster. Who returns next season? And who might end up being a trade chip for Sean Marks to move soon? Here's a look at the most realistic trade chips on the roster who could get shipped out this offseason.

Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. has been in trade conversations since before the All-Star break. And those talks aren't going to stop now. Porter is coming off a career year, where he averaged 24.2 points per game and was nearly named an Eastern Conference All-Star. He showed that he could take on the brunt of the workload offensively and still remain efficient.

There's a real need for that type of player on contenders around the league. Multiple teams that crashed and burned out of the playoffs early could call up Brooklyn to ask about Porter. He's entering the final year of his contract, which would make him a rental. That shouldn't prohibit the Nets from shopping him, or a team from making an offer. Porter could end up being one-and-done in Brooklyn.

Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton is the longest-tenured Net on the current roster, but could see him time in Brooklyn could come to an end this offseason. Claxton is a solid, if uninspiring, big man in this league. He's going to score 12-14 points per game. He's going to grab 7-8 rebounds a night. And he's going to provide good rim protection on a nightly basis.

Claxton is the perfect example of a high-floor, low-ceiling guy. But there's a place for him on a contending team. Whether it's as a starter or in a bench role, every NBA team needs a center like Claxton on its roster. That's why it would behoove the Nets to listen to calls on him. It would be difficult to let a fan-favorite like Claxton go, but the right package in return could prove very beneficial for the team's future.

Drake Powell

It's unlikely the Nets move on from Drake Powell after just one season. They picked him in the first round for a reason. But out of all the first-rounders in the 2025 class, Powell was the least impressive of the bunch. Outside of some raw athleticism on both ends of the court, he didn't show a whole lot to indicate that he could be a good contributor on a winning team. And with a crowded guard room already, the Nets could look to move him.

Powell would represent the ideal buy-low candidate for other teams in the league. A former first-rounder with decent raw traits that needs the right coaching staff and system to clean up some issues. The Nets could get a project player of their own or some picks in the deal, while also clearing up minutes at the guard position. Powell could be a shocking departure this offseason.