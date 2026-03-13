How Nets' Danny Wolf Can Close Out Rookie Season Strong

Danny Wolf's draft night projections had him somewhere in the late lottery to late first round range.

Wherever you had him, Wolf appeared displeased with slipping to the latter part of the range, with tears streaming down his face. He's lucky his brother stepped up to steal the spotlight.

In any case, the Brooklyn Nets finally quelled the anxiety in the Wolf household, selecting him No. 27 overall, the last of their record five first-round draft picks.

In seeing some of Wolf's highlight mixtapes that have snuck through billions of algorithms, many fans were shocked to see the Michigan product fall so late in the draft. He brought a unique blend of shooting, playmaking, and athleticism that makes scouts salivate, especially at the big man position.

Wolf has had to earn his way into the Nets' rotation with an early-season G League stint, but over the course of the season, he's seen significant improvement while playing in various lineup combinations.

Standing 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Wolf is comfortably listed as a power forward, but there are plenty of times he'll see the floor with two other players of similar stature, including one of Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, with Noah Clowney manning small forward.

Wolf is not a defensive specialist by any means, but there are times he's been able to at least hold his own against some of the shiftier guards in the league or use his frame to wall off the paint, but with Claxton by his side, he's also had plenty of backend support to bail him out of situations in which he's been beat.

As long as Wolf has enough defensive support to mask some of his deficiencies on that side of the floor, he's proven he can be a positive defensively, especially on the glass.

Wolf's rebounding has also helped the Nets push the ball up the court and score in transition, helping Brooklyn score before the opposing team's defense has had a chance to set up. Wolf's knack for moving the ball quickly, whether as a driver or floor spacer, has also helped the Nets find their rhythm in the half-court.

With less than 20 games to go in the season, Wolf may be given a chance to showcase all of his strengths in longer spurts, which could help him solidify his spot in the Nets' rotation and build positive momentum into next season.