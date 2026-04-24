What Were the Nets Biggest Flaws on the Offensive End of the Floor?

The grass isn't always greener on the other side. The last time the Brooklyn Nets had top-three NBA Draft Lottery odds was in 2010. They had the worst record in the league, but fell to the No. 3 overall pick, where they selected Derrick Favors. Things got worse for the franchise before they could get better.

The Nets had a three-season stretch from 2009-2012 where their total record was 53-172. Being bad paid off in the 2010 NBA Draft, but they didn't own their first-round pick in 2011, so having a poor record didn't advance the team in any way.

Now in the present, Brooklyn finds itself in a similar situation. The organization is coming off a historic 2025 NBA Draft and will have a top-seven pick in 2026. Much like the case in 2011, the Nets don't own their first-round pick in 2027, meaning they have more reason to compete next season.

The main obstacle in the way currently –– other than poor roster makeup that should improve this offseason –– is an abysmal offense. Brooklyn had the league's worst offense this season in terms of scoring and offensive rating. There were several contributing factors to these poor marks, but they aren't irreparable.

Empty Possessions

The Nets averaged 15.8 turnovers per game this season, the second-highest average in the NBA. Giving away possessions limits the number of shots they can get up. Brooklyn was also in the bottom three for field goal attempts per game.

Having the offense run through young guards and non-traditional playmakers led to choppy possessions ending in bad shots or turnovers. There wasn't a single player on the team to average over four assists per game. Bringing in a veteran guard who can run the offense through tense situations could be a crucial factor going into next season.

Lack of 3-Point Shooting

There weren't a lot of high-volume and efficient outside shooters with the Nets this season. Among the players who played at least half the season, Egor Demin led the way, shooting 38.5% from three on over six attempts per game. The only other player to shoot above 35% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game was Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn shot 34% from deep as a team on the season, tied for the worst conversion rate in the NBA. When its 11th-most three-point attempts per game is factored in, the outside shooting struggles are amplified.

It can be expected that players like Noah Clowney, Ziaire Williams and Porter Jr. could be more efficient from deep on their current volume. Still, going after a sharpshooter in the draft or free agency is necessary. There's no point in having an abundance of playmakers without complementing shot makers.

Intangible Forms of Scoring

The Nets didn't have enough forms of scoring outside initial half-court possessions. These intangible factors are what help teams go deep in the postseason. It can be expected that as their core gets older together, more of these traits will be developed.

In both second-chance points and fastbreak points, Brooklyn found itself among the bottom six teams in the league. Players weren't getting on the offensive boards or forcing as many turnovers as they needed to produce more offensive opportunities. While a plethora of players are trying to carve out roles, more players are needed who recognize their role as hustlers.