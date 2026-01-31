How the Nets New Starting Lineup Fared Against the Jazz

With a seven-game losing streak in tow and no Michael Porter Jr. on the second night of a back-to-back, the Brooklyn Nets enlisted a new starting lineup on the road against the Utah Jazz. The starters consisted of three rookies –– Nolan Traoré, Egor Demin and Danny Wolf –– alongside Nic Claxton and Terance Mann.

This was the first time that Traoré and Demin shared the floor as starters, and they were key contributors in the 109-99 win. Traoré handled lead guard duties next to Mann in the backcourt while Demin played more off-ball than usual.

Playing on the wing helped Demin produce his best game of the season. He produced career-highs with 25 points and 10 rebounds while also dishing out four assists. He was also the only starter to end the game with a positive net rating.

Demin also lit up the three-point line, going 6-for-12 from deep and setting an NBA rookie record of 34 straight games with a three-pointer made. He also became the first Nets' rookie in history to have multiple games with six or more three-pointers.

The surprising aspect of the three-guard lineup was how well they played off each other defensively. Outside of Keyontae George, who had 26 points, the other two guards –– Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk –– combined for nine points. Traoré blocked two shots, and Mann recorded a steal while Demin showed solid help defense capabilities.

They were outshone by Nic Claxton's defensive performance, however. He compiled three steals and two blocks while pulling down nine rebounds. Many of the turnovers he forced led to fastbreak points because of his ability to get the ball up the court rapidly.

Despite only scoring six points, Claxton played a team-high 30 minutes and was an effective screener. He threw down a lob from Demin and made smart passes out of the pick-and-roll.

Wolf made up the other half of the starting frontcourt and was the second-leading scorer among Brooklyn's starters. He posted 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting and also pulled down five rebounds. Wolf made all four of his two-point field goal attempts, but also brings floor-stretching abilities that keep offensive sets similar to when Porter Jr. plays.

The rookie-to-rookie connection was there between Wolf and Traoré. The Frechman struggled from an efficiency standpoint, going 3-for-8 from the field for seven points, but he had a team-high six assists. He found Wolf around the perimeter and on cuts throughout the game.

This new lineup may not see starting time together again once Porter Jr. returns, but its combination of youthful energy and veteran IQ proved effective in the one-game sample size. As the trade deadline approaches, more starting lineups featuring three or more rookies could become common.