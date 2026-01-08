How the Trae Young Trade Affects the Brooklyn Nets

The NBA’s latest domino has officially fallen, with the Washington Wizards acquiring four-time All-Star Trae Young from Atlanta.

The Hawks were mid-game when the news broke, and Young’s tenure with the team officially ended a few hours later. The deal was reportedly going through the draft compensation stage, though it ended with none being sent: Young to the Wizards, and CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Hawks.

Young reportedly desired a trade to Brooklyn, though he’ll now be taking the floor for an Eastern Conference rivals.

As falling domino’s do, Young’s trading is sure to impact the entirety of the NBA in some way, which extends to the Nets.

The Wizards are one of a few teams within striking distance of the Nets draft-wise. They sit just one spot apart in the reverse standings presently, with Washington at No. 4 and Brooklyn at No. 5. Young wasn’t making a major impact for Atlanta this year, but has the potential to with Washington.

He’s scored over 25 points and dished nearly 10 assists per game for his career. While he’s struggled of late, he’s still a potent scorer and play-maker, and the Wizards certainly have a few players capable of benefiting from his table-setting in Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson and more.

If he can find new life in Washington, Young has the potential to hurt the Wizards’ draft odds, helping the Nets in the process.

Brooklyn hasn't necessarily been prioritizing their own draft odds — rising up the East standings by going 8-7 in their last 15 tries. But they'll likely need to at some point, and the Wizards taking themselves out of the race for the bottom could be notable. The 2026 NBA Draft has three top-tier talents in Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, which teams will be gunning for odds-wise.

On the flip-side, Brooklyn could still look to be buyers at any time, too. With a host of improving young players, veteran talents, a new essential All-Star talent in Michael Porter Jr. and eventual financial flexibility, they're uniquely positioned to press the go button at any time.

Young's value could be an indication as to where the trade market stands presently, and if teams are looking to offload good players for the sake of more flexibility, Brooklyn could scoop some up.

The Nets next takes on the LA Clippers at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, hoping to get back into the win column.