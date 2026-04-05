Jalen Wilson's Strong Game a Takeaway as Nets Beat Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets (19-59) hit the court for a very important matchup with the Washington Wizards (17-61) on Easter Sunday.

Brooklyn entered the day tied for the second-worst record in the NBA, alongside the Indiana Pacers. They were one game better than the Wizards, the team that came to the Barclays Center today. The loser of this game would be in the driver's seat to claim the best lottery odds. A late 8-0 Brooklyn run, fueled by Nolan Traore, ensured that the Wizards would be that team, as the Nets won 121-115.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets victory over the Wizards.

1. Jalen Wilson's Big First Half

On an afternoon where the Nets held out most of their important players, Jalen Wilson got an increased role. He took advantage of the opportunity. Wilson had 13 points in the first half and ultimately finished with 19 points, including a huge three-pointer late in the game.

This season was billed as a make-or-break campaign for the former Kansas Jayhawk. The third-year professional had to prove to the organization that he could be a valuable piece for the rebuild. While he hasn't done that, being glued to the bench for the majority of the season, he showed on Sunday that there's still a decent player in there somewhere.

2. Josh Minott Played Well

Playing big minutes in the fourth quarter of a close game, Josh Minott showed exactly what he's capable of on the offensive end of the court. He had 15 points on Sunday. leading a great bench effort for Jordi Fernandez's group.

It was the eighth game in double figures as a Net for Minott, who's looking to find a permanent NBA home after stops in Minnesota and Boston. He has the perfect age and skillset for this Brooklyn franchise as the rebuild continues. If he can play like this consistently, he'll have a role on this team next season.

3. This Was Embarrassing For The NBA

There's no way to sugarcoat things. Everything associated with this game was a complete embarrassment for the NBA. A lot of time has been spent trying to figure out how to prevent tanking, and games like this one are Exhibit A of why those conversations are being had. Before the game even started, it was a race between Brooklyn and Washington to see who could rule out more players.

The Nets had nine regulars miss this game. The Wizards had ten. On the court, things weren't any better. The defense was horrendous, turnovers were laughable, and effort was pathetic. If you took away the names on the jerseys, you would have no idea this was an NBA game. This game was a really bad look for Adam Silver and the NBA.