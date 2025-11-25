Knicks' Head Coach Gives Nets' Head Coach Jordi Fernandez Credit

Head coaching in the NBA is not for the weary. Jordi Fernandez of the Brooklyn Nets and Mike Brown of the New York Knicks are well aware of this.

Brown brought the Sacramento Kings out of a 16-year playoff drought and was fired less than two seasons later. He's now coaching the Knicks, where his leash is even tighter.

Fernandez is in a different situation with the rebuilding Nets, but it's clear there is some frustration through their 3-14 start. Most recently, Brooklyn suffered a disappointing 113-100 defeat against its rival New York.

There shouldn't be any issue of job security for Fernandez with the Nets' labeling this season as a rebuilding one, but he clearly still wants to be competitive and his frustration showed on Monday.

Brown was aware of this and gave some affirmation to his former associate head coach with the Kings.

"Jordi's in a tough spot," Brown said. "While they're going through this process, continue doing what he's doing…They're playing hard; you can see the improvement. Jordi's a really good young coach."

Brooklyn doesn't have the roster to compete currently, even in a weak Eastern Conference. Despite that, early signs of development from several players have already occurred this season. In its loss to the Knicks, both Noah Clowney and Drake Powell had career days scoring.

While Fernandez may have wanted to make a play in push this season and show that this team is ready to make a jump sooner than expected, the front office has its eyes on the 2026 draft class.

Fernandez is a true players' coach and someone that the organization doesn't have to worry about losing the locker room. Whatever the result of this rebuilding stage is, Fernandez should have a longer leash than most to get the Nets back to contention.

"Jordi Fernandez doesn't get enough credit," Brown said. "He's doing a heck of a job with that team while they're going through whatever process they're going through."

It's never an easy process going through a rebuild as a coach, even if it's better for the team in the long run. Brooklyn's 0-8 record at home definitely hits hard, and the theme of keeping games close in three out of four quarters a game continued against the Knicks.

The Nets won the first and fourth quarters, but suffered an 11-point deficit in the third quarter. While their competitive stretches have not translated to wins, Fernandez is leading the rebuild effectively to keep morale high through losing streaks.