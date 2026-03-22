Matchups to Look Out for as the Nets Season Comes to a Close

The Brooklyn Nets are trudging through the final chapter rather than trying to make a revival. Brooklyn's season is coming to an end with one eye already focused on the future, as their position near the bottom of the NBA standings offers it a strong opportunity at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Their record stands at 17-53, the third-worst record in the NBA, meaning they are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

There are multiple things to look for in certain matchups as Brooklyn looks to close this season on a note that can be built upon in the offseason.

Games With Draft Implications

The Nets have games against the Sacramento Kings (March 22 and 29), Washington Wizards (April 5) and Indiana Pacers (April 9) in their last 12 games. Each game will be crucial in determining potential tiebreakers.

Brooklyn hasn't played Sacramento at all this season, and with them currently boasting an 18-53 record, this has to at least be a series split. The Kings probably have the most ethical tank in the league, going 4-6 in their last 10 games without sitting crucial players in big moments. The second game could be truly competitive if some distance is made between the two teams in the lottery standings, where it wouldn't matter which team won the game.

With a 2-1 lead in the season series against the Wizards, a loss would mean a coin flip tiebreaker. The tiebreaker wouldn't matter if the standings remain as they currently are because the bottom three teams have equal odds. Washington has lost its last 15 games.

The Nets and Pacers are at a 1-1 split in their season series thus far, and are in a similar situation as the wizards that the game may not matter if the standings remain the same going forward. Whichever team loses the game will have the tiebreaker if needed.

Intriguing Player Matchups

Brooklyn plays the Charlotte Hornets on March 31. While the Nets have had four rookies consistently in the rotation lately, the Hornets have given three rookies rotational minutes.

Specifically, the guard matchups: Nolan Traoré, Ben Saraf and Drake Powell across from Kon Knueppel and Sion James. Brooklyn's French guard has hit the rookie wall, but what better way to get out of it than competing against the best rookie guard in the class?

Saraf has been more consistent of late, but his security will be tested against pesky defenders like James and Knueppel. Charlotte's tandem of Duke guards should remember Powell from their college rivalry days while he was at North Carolina. Duke won all three matchups against the Tar Heels during the 2024-25 season, making this a revenge opportunity for Powell.

On April 7, Cam Thomas will make his return to Barclays Center as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The departure was bittersweet, and he will face a depleted Nets roster.

Thomas has averaged 10.9 points per game across 17 appearances with Milwaukee. There will no doubt be split views from Brooklyn fans as he makes his return to the organization he spent nearly five seasons with.