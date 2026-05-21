Should the Brooklyn Nets Make a Play for Domantas Sabonis?

The Brooklyn Nets could have big moves on the horizon this offseason despite some uncertainty surrounding the team.

The Nets are also firmly in talent acquisition mode, as the organization hopes to move back into playoff contention with no incentive to tank next season.

There are several players who have been All-Stars or have considerable upside that could be looking for new homes this offseason.

Among those who could be moved is Domantas Sabonis, as the Sacramento Kings look to accelerate their rebuild, much like the Nets.

Sabonis was limited to just 15 games this past season but has otherwise been a beacon of health, as his game relies less on athleticism and a lot more on finesse, given his ability to wreak havoc in the post and make plays for others.

The Nets could also likely get Sabonis for pennies on the dollar, given his defensive limitations and inconsistent 3-point shot, both undesirable traits for a center in the modern NBA. However, Sabonis could still very much be playable when he's insulated with the right supporting cast that masks both deficiencies.

Unless Nic Claxton is to be moved in a potential deal, he'd be a near perfect fit alongside Sabonis on both sides of the floor.

Claxton could help protect Sabonis on the backside and prevent opposing players from generating much momentum on takes to the rim.

Claxton and Sabonis's respective playmaking skills could also mesh well, given both of their abilities to push the ball in transition and to operate as hubs at the elbow. Both could also find each other on cuts to the rim.

Sabonis's offensive skillset would fit very well in Nets coach Jordi Fernández's system which tends to place a heavy emphasis on ball movement and 3-point shooting.

In lineups without Claxton, the Nets could surround Sabonis with a bevy of 3-and-D wings and players with excellent positional size, allowing them to play smaller and get an advantage out in transition.

Sabonis may not be the superstar that will help the Nets get to the promised land, but at some point, the organization needs to go out there and acquire a player with some All-Star pedigree to help put wins on the board and teach a young locker room how to win games at the highest level.

Sabonis's efficient shooting and playmaking skills make him an easy play each night, and he's exactly the type of player the young guns can learn from.