Miami Heat Get Multiple Players Back from Injury to Face Nets
The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Heat tonight, looking to continue positioning themselves for the best odds at the 2026 NBA Draft.
Brooklyn currently stands in the reverse three-seed at 15-46 on the season. They stand just a half-game back from Indiana, and two full games back from league-worst Sacramento, who currently has the best odds in the NBA. It will be an uphill battle to make up that ground and stave off others from the top-three, but the Nets could certainly like to do so in the home stretch of the season to nab a top pick.
The Heat's injury report is set to help that goal, as Miami sees several players available for tonight's game. Below are the injury reports for both the Nets and Heat ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference tilt:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management
Tyson Etienne — Out: G League
Chaney Johnson — Out: G League
EJ Liddell — Out: G League
Drake Powell — Out: G League
Miami Heat injuries:
Simone Fontecchio — Out: Left groin strain
Vladislav Goldin — Out: G League
Keshad Johnson — Out: G League
Nikola Jovic — Out: Low back injury management
Trevor Keels — Available: G League
Pelle Larsson — Available: Left third mallet finger
Davion Mitchell — Available: Left shoulder contusion
Norman Powell — Out: left shoulder contusion
Terry Rozier — Out: Not with team
Dru Smith — Available: Left ankle soreness
Andrew Wiggins — Available: Bilateral knee patellar tendinitis
Four of Brooklyn’s five injury designations are due to G League assignment, with the sole other being rookie Egor Demin, who is out with left plantar fascia management.
The No. 8 pick at the draft has seen a solid debut season, all things considered, adding 10.3 points on 40% shooting overall, but looking like a much-improved 3-point shooter at 39% from deep this season.
The Heat list 11 players in total, five of which are available to play in tonight’s game after missing time elsewhere. All of Andrew Wiggins, Dru Smith, Davion Mitchell, Trevor Keels and Pelle Larsson are set to play.
Wiggins is especially are a boon to the Heat’s talent-level, having long been a glue player in the league. Powell is a big miss for the team having been made a one-time All-Star weeks ago.
Miami will still miss several other players tonight, including Simone Fontecchio, Nikola Jovic and more.
The Nets and Heat tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.