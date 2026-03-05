Miami Heat Get Multiple Players Back from Injury to Face Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Heat tonight, looking to continue positioning themselves for the best odds at the 2026 NBA Draft.

Brooklyn currently stands in the reverse three-seed at 15-46 on the season. They stand just a half-game back from Indiana, and two full games back from league-worst Sacramento, who currently has the best odds in the NBA. It will be an uphill battle to make up that ground and stave off others from the top-three, but the Nets could certainly like to do so in the home stretch of the season to nab a top pick.

The Heat's injury report is set to help that goal, as Miami sees several players available for tonight's game. Below are the injury reports for both the Nets and Heat ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference tilt:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Drake Powell — Out: G League

Miami Heat injuries:

Simone Fontecchio — Out: Left groin strain

Vladislav Goldin — Out: G League

Keshad Johnson — Out: G League

Nikola Jovic — Out: Low back injury management

Trevor Keels — Available: G League

Pelle Larsson — Available: Left third mallet finger

Davion Mitchell — Available: Left shoulder contusion

Norman Powell — Out: left shoulder contusion

Terry Rozier — Out: Not with team

Dru Smith — Available: Left ankle soreness

Andrew Wiggins — Available: Bilateral knee patellar tendinitis

Four of Brooklyn’s five injury designations are due to G League assignment, with the sole other being rookie Egor Demin, who is out with left plantar fascia management.

The No. 8 pick at the draft has seen a solid debut season, all things considered, adding 10.3 points on 40% shooting overall, but looking like a much-improved 3-point shooter at 39% from deep this season.

The Heat list 11 players in total, five of which are available to play in tonight’s game after missing time elsewhere. All of Andrew Wiggins, Dru Smith, Davion Mitchell, Trevor Keels and Pelle Larsson are set to play.

Wiggins is especially are a boon to the Heat’s talent-level, having long been a glue player in the league. Powell is a big miss for the team having been made a one-time All-Star weeks ago.

Miami will still miss several other players tonight, including Simone Fontecchio, Nikola Jovic and more.

The Nets and Heat tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.