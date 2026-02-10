Nets' 21-Year-Old Forward Duo is Perfect for the Modern Era

The little things are important, whether it's for the best team in the NBA or a bottom-five team. The Brooklyn Nets have players who are willing to do the dirty work –– in a pair of 21-year-old forwards specifically.

Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf are only 70 days apart in age –– the latter is older despite being a rookie, while the former has two seasons of prior experience. Nets fans got the chance to see them share the floor more on Monday night in a 123-115 win over the Chicago Bulls, with Michael Porter Jr. out.

The duo combined for 35 points on 12-for-18 field goal shooting and 6-for-8 from deep. They also combined for 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Aside from being extremely efficient and contributing in multiple ways, Clowney and Wolf's hustle plays are what jump off the tape. Clowney took a charge in the first quarter against the Bulls, a play that not many players make at this point in the season on a lottery team.

From the players' perspective, they likely don't care about getting a better draft pick. Yes, they want the team to improve, but a talented rookie coming onto the team in the future is a potential minutes restrictor on them. The young forward duo clearly understands that they can't let their feet off the gas at any point in the season.

Clowney and Wolf are similar in the fact that they are low-mistake players. They had one turnover apiece against Chicago and showed wise shot selection. Their floors are so high because they're going to play hard defense and make smart plays on offense.

The three-point shooting that they both bring to the table fits the mold of what many top teams in the league do –– making every player on the floor a perimeter threat. Especially in Wolf's case, having someone who normally comes off the bench behind Porter Jr. maintain good outside shooting makes Brooklyn's play style steady throughout the course of a game.

The rookie has also been effective as a defender. Not including newly acquired Ochai Agbaji, Wolf has the best defensive rating on the team among players who have played at least 35 games with a 109.9 rating. He's a switchable defender who conforms to the popular positionless basketball mentality.

Clowney and Wolf's three-and-D capabilities will make them quality contributors in the NBA for years to come. They're still only 21 years old and should improve both ends of the floor for the Nets with their unique skill sets.