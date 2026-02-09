What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets are facing off against the Chicago Bulls for the fourth time this season to conclude their season series set.

The Nets fell to the Bulls 124-102 on Jan. 18, a couple of days after defeating them 112-109 in a home-and-home set.

Brooklyn stopped the bleeding a little bit in its 127-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, getting off to a hot start while putting up 46 points in the first quarter.

The Nets will be going to work without Michael Porter Jr. (right knee tendinitis) and Egor Demin (rest) in this one, giving ample opportunity for some of the other young guns on the team to develop their game.

Nolan Traore has really been finding his niche at the next level in recent games, showing incredible burst and blow by ability on several drives to the rim, including one where he pushed the ball up court, spun by his defender at half court, and got the AND1 layup to go.

Ben Saraf should also be given an opportunity to build off his 10-point and four-assist effort with Demin out of the lineup.

Danny Wolf broke out of a shooting slump with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, and six assists, showcasing the incredible versatility he brings to the offensive side of the floor. He mesmerized his defenders with several ball fakes, which helped him get to the rim and create enough space to launch it from deep.

Wolf and Day'Ron Sharpe have found incredible chemistry alongside each other, with Wolf feeding it down low to the fellow big man right in his sweet spots.

Noah Clowney also broke out of a shooting slump, scoring 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

The Nets will welcome any offense they can get from most of their rotational guys, but expect to see Nets coach Jordi Fernandez continue to emphasize ball pressure and strong activity in the passing lanes on defense, especially with the size and length all throughout their roster.

It wouldn't be a shock to see new acquisitions Josh Minott and Ochai Agbaji see their first action in a Nets uniform with Porter out of the lineup as well.

Chicago will likely be without Josh Giddey once again, so it'll be up to Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton and Matas Buzelis to provide enough scoring to help the Bulls escape the Barclays Center with a victory.