Nets, Bulls Likely to be Without Stars for Today’s Game

On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Chicago Bulls again, hoping to leave with a second-straight win.

The two teams faced off on Friday, with the Nets earning a three-point win in a down to the wire affair.

Brooklyn outlasted a balanced attack from Chicago, as six different players went into double figures. Star forward Michael Porter Jr. and big Noah Clowney added most of the Nets’ own scoring attack, combining for 49 points and 18 rebounds.

The Nets had previously lost five-straight games, making the win over Chicago a needed bounce-back performance. A second-straight win would do plenty for morale as Brooklyn enters a tough stretch against teams like the Suns, Knicks, Celtics, Clippers and more. They currently stand at No. 13 in the East.

Unfortunately, the injury report is sure to make tonight’s contest look a little different. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Bulls ahead of their rematch:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Rest

Drake Powell — Out: Left knee injury recovery

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Ziaire Williams — Out: Return to competition conditioning

Chicago Bulls injuries:

Zach Collins — Out: Right first toe sprain

Noa Essengue — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Josh Giddey — Doubtful: Left hamstring strain

Yuki Kawamura — Out: G League

Emanuel Miller — Out: G League

Patrick Williams — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

The injury reports for both Brooklyn and Chicago are lengthy, most notably with stars in Michael Porter Jr. and Josh Giddey listed as out and doubtful, respectively.

Porter has been a revelation this season, averaging nearly 26 points per game on 49% shooting. Giddey has been similarly successful for Chicago so far, going for 18 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Porter will be out due to rest, and Giddey is still working his way back from a hamstring strain.

The Nets will also be without rookie Drake Powell, forward Haywood Highsmith, Ziaire Williams, who is still working his way back, as well as a host of players on G League assignment.

The Bulls will miss Zach Collins and Noa Essengue, with forward Patrick Williams listed as questionable to play.

The Nets and Bulls tip off at 6 p.m. CT from United Center in Chicago, IL.