Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez on Nolan Traore: 'Sky's the Limit for this Kid'

Nolan Traore played more than 10 minutes in an NBA game for the first time since October in the Brooklyn Nets' 96-81 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes.

Traore had a nice take to the rim in his first bucket of the game, shaking off Ja'Kobe Walter off the crossover on the drive. He turned the corner nicely on his second layup of the game and blew past Scottie Barnes, showcasing incredible speed.

Though he shot just 3-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range, Nets coach Jordi Fernandez still recognizes what the No. 19 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft brings to the table.

“He’s playing with great energy, and then also contributing on the offensive end, on the floor, you know, he’s shooting the ball,” Fernandez said. “He’s shooting well, he’s getting to the free throw line. All those things are impressive and the sky is the limit for this kid.”

Defensively, Traore made quite the impression as well, especially for his defense on Immanuel Quickley.

"He looked confident," Fernandez said. "He looked in rhythm. He shot it when he had to. He was solid with the ball. He played pick-and-roll. He looked fast. He kept, defensively, the ball in front. Quickley is a very good player and fast, and he kept him in front. I know he got called for that foul at the end, but he did a great job overall. Looked like all the minutes he's played in Long Island right now are paying off, and now he came here with a lot of confidence."

Traore expressed that the more he plays, the more he gets confident and that it was easy to translate some of what he did on Long Island to Brooklyn, given the similar rules.

”I was waiting for this game and I just took the opportunity they gave me,” Traore said. “I think I did good and I hope it will continue.

"I think we played for 48 minutes. We won three of the four quarters. So, I think it was a team win, and it was a very good game."

With Drake Powell out for an indefinite period of time and plenty of minutes to go around at the point guard position, Traore should have ample opportunity to showcase what he's capable of at the NBA level.