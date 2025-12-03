Nets' Danny Wolf Discusses Staying Ready Following G League Stint

Danny Wolf was the last of the Brooklyn Nets' record five first round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

However, his recent play suggests that he should've very well gone off the board much higher than the No. 27 spot and perhaps avoided a stint in the G-League.

Whatever the case may be, Wolf has taken full advantage of the opportunities that have come his way and stays prepared no matter the circumstances.

"It's kind of the mindset you have to have, especially as a rookie in my shoes," Wolf said.

"Obviously, I had a pretty good game against Milwaukee, and then coming into tonight, Mike's [forward Michael Porter Jr.] healthy again, so you don't really know what it's going to look like. They always say just be ready when your name is called. I sat the whole third quarter, and then coach told me I was going to go in at the start of the fourth, and you look at that as an opportunity."

Wolf was on the court more as a traditional center during his stint with the Long Island Nets but has since been playing with at least one big man almost exclusively on an NBA hardwood.

"I think it's just kinda feel," Wolf said. "Throughout the last few months, I've obviously just filled a bunch of different roles and positions, and Long Island was the five and the four sometimes and here I'm gonna do whatever the coach asked me to do, and at Michigan, I played predominantly at the four and even at the three sometimes, and again it's just all how can I guard defensively and with the guys around me, and just gotta keep proving that, and I think offensively, when you have NBA spacing, you have a bunch of guys on the court who are really good shooters, just makes everything so much easier."

From a boxscore perspective, Wolf had a pretty quiet game in Brooklyn's 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

However, his posterizing dunk on Miles Bridges sent the arena into a frenzy, and his 3-point shooting and passing and driving ability has Nets fans excited about Wolf's longterm potential.

It remains to be seen whether Wolf will become a franchise cornerstone, but all of his intangibles suggest he can at least become a very reliable role player, as his skillset should mesh well with many of the league's brightest stars.