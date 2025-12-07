Nets Provide Update on Cam Thomas's Hamstring

The Brooklyn Nets began the season expecting Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas to provide a bulk of their scoring.

However, Thomas has missed a majority of the season, giving way for some of the Nets' young players to get some real-time reps on an NBA court.

The Nets provided an update on Thomas's status, suggesting his return to action is still weeks away.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Update:



Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, who has been out since sustaining a left hamstring strain on Nov. 5 was reevaluated earlier this week. The MRI showed progress in the healing of the hamstring. Thomas has begun on-court work and will have his status… — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 6, 2025

“We’re happy with how he’s progressing,” head coach Jordi Fernández said. “And we have another timeline, which is two weeks. We’ll let you guys know. That’s pretty much it. There’s no reading in-between. We’re happy with the progress. There’s been improvement. And now in two weeks, we’ll see where he’s at.”

Reintegrating Thomas into the Nets' current lineup may not be that easy, as Porter Jr. has been thriving as Brooklyn's No. 1 guy and Thomas's absence has allowed Egor Demin, Noah Clowney, and Danny Wolf to get more reps with the ball in their hands.

There are times when Thomas has proven he can thrive in catch-and-shoot situations, but he ultimately thrives when he's given the ability to take his man one-on-one and work off of screen actions.

“Obviously his superpower is the ability he has to score,” Fernández said. “At the same time, we always want to see playmaking efficiency and improvement on defense. So, all those things were important at the time. Now his being out, the team continues to get better and play and play in a way.

“For the most part, I’m very happy with the whole group. And now when [Cam] comes back, it’s going to be on me to figure it out how we introduce him into the group, and thinking that the most important thing, it’s always the group. And then from there you’re willing to do whatever it takes to help the group and obviously improve yourself. And that’s how this works. Team success will bring your own success as well. And, right now, two weeks away I usually don’t worry about having to think about those things until the situation is in front of me. So right now, as he’s doing a great job, we love him, love to have him back. But at the same time, we’ll be patient and get him ready to be able to help the team.”

There are plenty of contenders around the league who could look to acquire Thomas to bolster their depth, as Thomas's ability to get a bucket could help him excel in a sixth-man role. However, Thomas has a no-trade clause and is on an expiring contract, so unless Thomas is content with going just about anywhere, the Nets' trade options will likely be limited.