3 Nets Who Can Step Up in Nic Claxton's Potential Absence

Nic Claxton has been ruled out for the Brooklyn Nets' first game after the All-Star break due to a right ankle sprain, which he suffered in practice.

Claxton has made incredible improvements to his game this season, looking like he can someday make an All-Star team.

Considering that, the Nets have a large hole to fill in their starting lineup for the foreseeable future, as it's unknown how long Claxton will be out for, especially with an injury as severe as an ankle sprain.

With that said, here are some players who can step up in Claxton's potential longterm absence.

Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe is the obvious candidate to take on more minutes in Claxton's absence.

Whether he's out there for 15 minutes or 30, Sharpe has found ways to be effective each and every second he's out there on the court.

When given extended run, he's consistently put up double digits in scoring on an extremely efficient shooting percentage while stuffing the statsheet in other ways, especially in the rebounds, assists, steals and blocks categories.

Sharpe's mobility has made him a nice fit in many different lineup combinations throughout the season and has been one of Nolan Traoré's primary targets on some tasty dishes inside.

The North Carolina product has put in incredible work into his body, been finishing his cuts well, and excelled with putting the ball on the floor. He's also been a menace defensively in the passing lanes and improved defender near the rim.

Danny Wolf

Danny Wolf

Danny Wolf should see some extended run with Claxton out of the lineup, which would give him ample opportunity to work on his all-around offensive skill set.

Wolf has been hot and cold from 3-point range, but he's shown a great ability to get downhill, push the pace in transition, and make the right pass within the flow of a ball-movement-heavy offense.

He still needs to work on cutting down on turnovers and improve defensively, but the opportunity should be there for him to improve his all-around game.

Noah Clowney

Noah Clowney

Noah Clowney has mostly been relegated to the power forward position with some spot minutes at the three in bigger lineups, but he might be given some minutes at center whenever Nets coach Jordi Fernández decides to go small.

Clowney has shown some improvements in his interior defense with more restraint, which could help him hold it down when Sharpe is off the floor.