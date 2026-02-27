Rookie Success Among Things to Watch for in Nets vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Boston Celtics for the final time this season.

Boston has won two of its first three matches against Brooklyn, but the Nets didn't go down without a fight in their latest matchup, as it took two overtimes for the Celtics to emerge with the 130-126 victory.

The Nets will be on the second half of a back-to-back set after falling to the San Antonio Spurs 126-110, dropping their sixth straight game, though Brooklyn's rookies showed positive flashes despite the loss.

Egor Dëmin dished out a career-high nine assists, spraying the ball around the perimeter, pushing the ball ahead of the break, and finding his teammates in motion on cuts to the rim.

Nolan Traoré had several strong takes to the rim and showcased his knack for controlling the tempo and getting floaters to drop over a 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama.

Danny Wolf canned a couple of triples and had a few aggressive takes to the rim, leading to layups inside and trips to the free-throw line.

Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton will be responsible for carrying the load for the Nets if they hope to snap their losing streak, though.

Porter has struggled from downtown in recent games, but he had a stretch in the third quarter last night where it looked like he was rediscovering his form from behind the arc, which helped the Nets stay within striking distance against a championship-contending team.

Claxton, of course, helps set Porter up for several clean looks throughout the game and helps organize the flow of the Nets' offense, but his defensive versatility will be needed against a Celtics team that tends to get hot from downtown.

Claxton insisted the Celtics were trying to get him on an island against Jaylen Brown in their last matchup, but Nets coach Jordi Fernández also seems to be comfortable keeping his starting center stationed at the level to close up driving lanes and have him ready to contest 3-point shot attempts.

Day'Ron Sharpe's activity on the glass will also be important against a strong rebounding Celtics unit, as he helped the Nets create several second chance opportunities in last night's game.

Brown is always a candidate to go off, but if Claxton and Traorè defend him the same way as last time and MPJ and Clax set the tempo early, perhaps the Nets could escape Boston with a win.