Nets' Defense Has Completely Flipped, Highlighted 2026 Woes

It's hard to believe that last month, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the better teams in the NBA over a 31-day stretch. After starting the season 3-16, they went on a run in December, finishing with a 7-4 record to end up at 10-20 to close 2025.

What's more is that the Nets posted the league's top defensive rating across those 11 games (105.4), holding opponents to an average of 104.6 points. The offense wasn't necessarily great, but on the other side of the floor, Brooklyn was elite last month.

Fast forward to late January, and the Nets' defensive narrative has done a full 180-degree turn. They most recently lost their second game in a row against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, 126-117. Brooklyn is now 12-29 on the season and 2-9 to start 2026.

The Nets aren't scoring at a high level, but it hasn't been nearly as bad as the defense. Since Jan. 1, they rank 18th in offensive rating, but 29th in defensive rating. Teams are averaging 115.5 points per game against them, shooting an unbelievable 49.9% from the field.

Brooklyn got off to another slow start against the Suns, similarly to how it performed in its 124-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls the night before. The Nets allowed 40 first-quarter points, and while a 42-point second quarter of their own cut the halftime lead to four, Phoenix's offensive consistency carried over to the second half, posting incredible 57-51-78 shooting splits.

Brooklyn's offensive stats weren't poor on the surface. The home team shot 51% from the field, 39% from three and 95% from the free-throw line. The scoring distribution was extremely balanced outside of Michael Porter Jr., who put up 23 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Six other players finished in double figures.

Jan 19, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (21) (obscured) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

However, the Nets could not handle the Suns' perimeter players, as Dillon Brooks (27), Devin Booker (24) and Collin Gillespie (22) combined for 73 points. They also had six players in double figures.

Brooklyn simply hasn't been as physical or inspired since the turn of the year. Opponents have gotten out in transition early, won with swift ball movement, and taken advantage of the Nets' lack of toughness on the court.

December gave us a glimpse of what head coach Jordi Fernandez could do for this relatively young team. As the trade deadline approaches, Brooklyn has fallen back into a lull, largely due to an inability to stop the ball.