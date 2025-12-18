Nets' Drake Powell Says Jordi Fernandez's Coaching Approach 'Shows He Cares'

Drake Powell has displayed considerable promise as a two-way wing in the early portion of his career.

The North Carolina product has regularly seen around 20 minutes per night for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 6.3 points and 2.1 assists per game on efficient field goal percentages, shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range.

However, Powell didn't even see three minutes of game time in Brooklyn's 119-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last Friday due to a perceived lack of readiness from Nets head coach Jordi Fernández.

But the No. 22 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft bounced back in a big way during the Nets' 127-82 blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, providing 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists, as Fernández's presence helped the rookie get back on track.

“It was obviously some of the things I’ve heard before with my player development coach and even when I was younger, going through AAU,” Powell said. “I respect him [Fernández] for that. It just shows that he cares, not only about me as a basketball player but as a human being.”

Powell plays with a high motor each time he steps onto the court. He's been seen pressuring elite ball handlers, such as Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson, full court, actively switching defensive assignments in the half-court, and being a menace in the passing lanes. Offensively, he's consistently moving when he has the ball in his hands, whether he's looking to take it hard to the hole or initiating dribble handoff actions.

Though Fernández is a huge proponent of making players earn their minutes, the best way for Powell to develop, especially in a rebuilding situation, is to give him more meaningful run at the professional level.

For now, Powell seems to understand exactly what he needs to do to help him prep for some more game action.

"It just goes back to watching film and digesting it with the team," Powell said. "As well as individually with my player development coach, I think that if I continue to do that, I think it will continue to expand as well."

While Powell seems to take his craft seriously, he also appears to have a firm understanding of the bigger picture.

“At the end of the day, it’s basketball," Powell said. "There’s ups and downs. I think it’s just important to stay levelheaded."