Nets' Egor Demin Displays Playmaking in Loss to Pistons
The losses are continuing to pile up for the Brooklyn Nets, as the team suffered a 125-107 home loss to the Detroit Pistons in its first NBA Cup game. At 1-8, the Nets have a strong case to be the worst team in the league, but for good reason.
Brooklyn isn't focused on being competitive at the moment. Instead, it's all about getting a high 2026 draft pick, as well as developing five rookies selected in the first round of the 2025 draft.
The Nets have had issues regarding rookie minutes since the start of the season. Aside from players being optioned to their G League affiliate in Long Island, players such as Egor Demin, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf haven't been involved much in the rotation. This could hinder their development with a lack of exposure in games.
However, Demin and Powell were given opportunities to shine, and they showed flashes. Powell played 27 minutes off the bench and recorded six points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 3-for-7 from the field.
Demin, on the other hand, played even better and wowed fans with his playmaking ability. In 23 minutes, the No. 8 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft put up eight points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal while shooting 3-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from three.
The Russian rookie's seven assists led the Nets for the game, and he only had one turnover. Demin was connecting with players early, particularly Noah Clowney and Michael Porter Jr., for catch-and-shoot threes. However, he also ran the fastbreak multiple times, finding Nic Claxton for easy paint points.
The first half was a major bright spot for Demin's performance. In 13 minutes, he recorded all of his points, rebounds, and steals, as well as five of his eight assists.
Shot selection was a major talking point through the 19-year-old's first few games, as he had only attempted threes. However, Demin managed to get a two-point bucket and took multiple shots within the arc. He's starting to get more diverse in his shot selection, which is a positive sign for his early development.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez needs to emphasize rookie minutes like this more often so they can show their strengths and work on their weaknesses. Demin impressed in just 23 minutes of action, and there's hope that by the end of the season, he'll be a focal point of the rotation.