Nets Have a Glaring Problem Regarding Rookie Minutes
The Brooklyn Nets' losing streak continues through the early NBA season with a 129-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night at the Barclays Center. At home, the Nets' defensive woes were apparent, giving up 40 first-quarter points and allowing the 76ers to shoot 52.1% for the game.
It was an expected defeat, considering Philadelphia has looked strong to start the season. Almost all games bring low hopes amid the rebuild, and the goals should be to set the team up for a high draft pick in 2026 while developing the plethora of rookies on the roster.
It seems like only one of those goals is being hit at the moment, and the 0-6 record should reveal which one. Despite Egor Demin, Drake Powell, Nolan Traore Ben Saraf being on the bench against the 76ers, they played a combined 19 minutes. Demin got in for 15 minutes of action, while Powell exited early due to another right ankle injury. Saraf and Traore did not get in the game.
It's understandable that Jordi Fernandez and the rest of the coaching staff want to maximize the stars and veterans for trade value and performance, but it hurts to see the rookies get limited opportunities.
In the minutes they did see, Demin and Powell had some impressive plays, including a stretch where Powell got a steal for a fastbreak layup, followed by a Demin three-pointer. The No. 8 pick also managed to score his first two-pointer in the regular season, getting to the basket for a layup.
While Danny Wolf recovers from an ankle injury of his own, the Nets need to give the rest of the class more playing time. How else are they supposed to develop if they're on the bench for most of the game?
It would be one thing if Demin, Powell, Traore and Saraf were also with the Long Island Nets, but the No. 27 pick didn't see any time, even garbage minutes. Traore, the No. 19 pick in the 2025 draft, was recently called up from time in the G League. Brooklyn has a noticeably thin guard room, so why not give the younger players more opportunities?
Amid the rebuild, the product is expected to look ugly. Nobody expects the Nets to win many games this season. Fernandez should get the growing pains out of the way and let the rookies make mistakes while showing potential.