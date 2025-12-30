Nets Fall Flat in Front of Pro-Steph Curry Home Crowd

The good vibes have been flowing in NetsWorld for the first time in years, as the Brooklyn Nets have won seven of their last 10 games heading into their Monday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

The team looked well on its way to making that eight wins in December in the first quarter, applying heavy ball pressure and double teams on Stephen Curry to take him completely out of the game and into his own head.

However, Curry and the Warriors eventually figured out the Nets' defensive schemes, as the two-time MVP finished with 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting and five assists in Golden State's 120-107 win over Brooklyn.

It's one thing for a team to win a game on the road, but you have to be a special kind of player and team to draw a majority of your fans to an away arena, especially in a big market like New York City.

Curry certainly meets that criteria, as he's the only player to hit 4,000 career 3-pointers and knock down at least 400 in a single season. He is also the only player to be named a unanimous MVP, which he achieved during the 2016-17 season, when the Warriors set an NBA record with a 73-9 win-loss record.

"I've had some good games here, and the turnout from Dub Nation seems to grow every single year," Curry said. "And I enjoy it. I appreciate it. It adds to the excitement of the night when you look forward to this type of game, and, you know, probably one of the few times I had the MVP chant, and I missed the last free throw. Just kinda, get distracted a little bit. But I'm definitely grateful for it. Just it keeps you going, picks you up even on a back-to-back when it might be a little tough to find some energy for a road crowd to give you that and you feed off of it, so it's special."

The loudest cheers that may have been in favor of the Nets, or at least not in support of the Warriors, were when Draymond Green missed a free-throw in the fourth quarter to guarantee local fans free fries from McDonald's. Otherwise, every call that was against Curry was met with a smattering of boos.

It may take a big-name star and consistent winning seasons for the Nets to draw more of their fans to the arena, but for now, Barclays Center will probably be filled with fans rooting for the opposing team's superstar.