Three Takeaways From The Nets' Road Defeat To The Thunder

Coming off an embarrassing loss in Cleveland on Thursday, things didn't get any easier for the Brooklyn Nets (15-40), who hit the road for a matchup with the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder (43-14) on Friday.

The Nets would avoid a pair of Thunder stars, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) missed the game. Brooklyn would start strong, but eventually tail off as they dropped the game 105-86 for a second-straight defeat out of the All-Star break.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets road loss to the Thunder.

1. Offensive Lull Ruins Promising Start

Though it may be hard to believe, the Nets actually led this game at the end of the first quarter. They were playing great defense, getting easy looks at the rim, and playing with tons of confidence. Then the second quarter started, and things went off the rails. Brooklyn scored a measly 10 points in the quarter en route to being outscored 29-10.

The Nets were held without a field goal for nearly 12 minutes from the first quarter to the late stages of the second quarter. They were 2-23 from three, a stat that almost sounds too bad to be true. All the momentum and good vibes from the first disappeared in the blink of an eye. The Nets had a chance to be in this game seriously, but squandered the opportunity with an ill-timed offensive lull.

2. Nets Fight Back In The Third

After a dismal second quarter, this game could've easily gotten out of hand for the Nets. Instead, they chose to show some fight and make Oklahoma City earn it. Brooklyn won the third quarter 34-27 behind a rejuvenated offense, some timely forced turnovers, and a much more engaged effort.

Brooklyn played as they did in the first quarter, making the Thunder uncomfortable and playing a solid quarter of basketball. After scoring just 33 points in the entire first half, the Nets surpassed that total in the third quarter alone. This team has shown spurts of really good play this season. The key for Jordi Fernandez going forward will be getting that play from his team more consistently.

3. The Right Way To Lose

Obviously, the goal is to win every time you step on the court. But this Nets team is in tank mode, looking to set themselves up to grab a star in the NBA draft, so losing is beneficial now for the franchise. But some losses do more for the future than others. Friday night in Oklahoma City is a great example of that.

The Nets fought and battled with one of the best teams in the league (albeit with a few key injuries). They were competitive into the second half, and even won two quarters. While it counts the same as the 40-point defeats, this is the type of game that builds character and a culture for a franchise. The Nets played hard, showed some good signs, and still came up short. This was a good night overall for the future of the franchise.