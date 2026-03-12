Evaluating the Nets and Hawks Injury Report Ahead of Tonight's Game

The Nets and Hawks are set to face off tonight in an Eastern Conference bout that could have postseason or draft implications.

Brooklyn and Atlanta are searching for different things presently, with the former looking to hang onto its draft odds at all costs as the talented 2026 class nears, and the latter looking to grab the highest possible seed in this year's postseason.

The Nets currently have the fourth-best draft odds, and Atlanta sits as the No. 9 seed in the East, amid several of hungry teams.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Hawks ahead of tonight’s bout:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Right ankle sprain

Day’Ron Sharpe — Out: Left thumb sprain

Nolan Traore — Out: Rest

Ziaire Williams — Out: Illness

Atlanta Hawks injuries:

Dyson Daniels — Questionable: Left great toe sprain

RayJ Dennis — Available: G League

Keshon Gilbert — Questionable: G League

Jonathan Kuminga — Questionable: Left knee bone bruise

Asa Newell — Questionable: G League

The Nets have five players listed, all of which would likely impact the outcome of tonight’s game in some form.

Michael Porter Jr., the team’s leading scorer at 24.2 points per game, is listed as out with a right ankle sprain, an obviously big hit to the team’s offensive capabilities.

Top rookie Egor Demin, selected No. 8 at the 2025 NBA Draft, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a plantar fascia injury. He’s offered one of the better Nets’ debut seasons in some time, scoring 10.3 points and adding 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Nolan Traore, Brooklyn’s other top-performing rookie, is listed as out due to rest. Since Feb. 1, the guard has scored 11.5 points on 43% shooting, adding 4.8 assists to 3.2 turnovers per game.

Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams are also listed out.

The Hawks have five players listed, two of which in Dyson Daniels and Jonathan Kuminga could certainly contribute tonight.

Daniels has seen a slightly down season after winning the league’s Most Improved Award last season, but is still a valuable piece on both ends in the backcourt. Kuminga was a trade deadline pickup, and is averaging 21.3 points on 68% shooting for the Hawks across limited games.

The Nets and Hawks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from State Farm in Atlanta, GA.