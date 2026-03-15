Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Predicted to Land with Longtime Division Rival

To the shock of many, the Brooklyn Nets decided to keep Michael Porter Jr. past the trade deadline.

There have been some whispers that Porter could stay in Brooklyn well past this season, when the Nets will be ready to contend for a playoff spot again. Porter has even alluded to it himself.

However, there is a laundry list of teams out there ready to compete now. Some will inevitably come up short this postseason, but they could use this offseason as a chance to add some meaningful upgrades.

The Toronto Raptors might be one of those teams, as they could be a franchise interested in trading for Michael Porter Jr., according to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.

"Michael Porter Jr.'s $40.8 million salary will remain prohibitive for select teams," Favale wrote. "The Raptors shouldn't be one of them. They have the means to match it without including Immanuel Quickley, and the cost will be short-lived with MPJ scheduled for 2027 free agency."

With Porter on an expiring contract next season, the Nets would almost certainly not want to take on any big contract beyond next season. It would likely take a mix of young players and/or draft capital to get a deal done.

Brooklyn also has no incentive to tank next season because its pick belongs to the Houston Rockets. It might also behoove the Nets to surround whoever they land with their first pick in this upcoming draft with as much talent as possible so they can get used to winning games at the highest level right away.

Toronto is in the mix for a top-six seed this season, but that's mostly due to its top-tier defense, as the Raptors are a bottom-10 scoring team.

Porter could work very well as a floor spacing wing with Scottie Barnes running the show, especially when the Raptors' playmaking wiz breaks down opposing teams defenses with his knack for attacking the basket and drawing in multiple defenders.

Porter's presence could also open up easier driving lanes for Brandon Ingram and cleaner shot attempts from downtown.

The Nets' leading scorer has proven he can get a majority of his points off the ball, whether it's through off-ball curling actions, cuts to the rim, or getting out in transition. All of that would help address the Raptors' scoring and 3-point shooting weaknesses.

Adding Porter could help catapult the Raptors into championship contention as soon as next season.