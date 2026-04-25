After a 20-62 season, it's easy to claim that the Brooklyn Nets lack any sort of talent. There's a reason they're in the running for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

However, there were a few players who drew significant trade buzz leading up to this year's deadline, and it was no accident. The Nets have a few gems on their roster, and whether or not they'll remain on the team next season, other organizations will come calling this summer.

Halfway through the first round of the NBA playoffs, no team has been perfect, and there are a few glaring weaknesses within rotations. In the Eastern Conference, every seed has a win through two or three games. Hypothetically, if Brooklyn could loan a player to each team, who would fit best within each system?

Orlando Magic: Egor Dёmin

Even after trading a haul for Desmond Bane, Orlando's offense has been poor all season long. In their series against the Detroit Pistons, the Magic are shooting 27.3% from three-point range with a 98.5 offensive rating.

Dёmin would give them a major shooting boost, as it's clear the system runs through Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Although a rookie, he'd take some pressure off the stars and draw help from the perimeter, allowing Orlando's trio to operate better.

Philadelphia 76ers: Nic Claxton

Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers have solely relied on Andre Drummond to anchor the paint. While they stole Game 2 and nearly won Game 3, Philadelphia still ranks 13th of 16 playoff teams in rebounds per game. The Boston Celtics also have an offensive rebounding percentage of 38.7% (second).

Claxton would help anchor the defense while limiting second-chance opportunities. The 6-foot-11 big man played closer to the perimeter with the rebuilding Nets, but at his best, he averaged 9.9 boards and 2.1 blocks a night (2023-24).

Atlanta Hawks: Ziaire Williams

The Hawks are playing their best basketball of the season, up 2-1 on the New York Knicks. They don't necessarily need another ball-dominant player, but rather a defensive-oriented wing to stop New York's talent. Enter Ziaire Williams.

Yes, the 24-year-old isn't as highly-touted as some of Brooklyn's other wings, but his 6-foot-9 height and 6-foot-11 wingspan are what the Hawks would want against a Knicks unit averaging 14.3 turnovers across three games. He'd build upon their strengths coming off the bench.

Toronto Raptors: Nic Claxton

The Raptors managed to rattle off an impressive Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but their rebounding numbers have still been disappointing. Toronto ranks among the bottom half of playoff teams in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage.

The Raptors are also 13th in defensive rating this playoffs, so Claxton would give a major boost in those departments. Toronto's only true center is Jakob Poeltl, so this would be more of a depth addition.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Danny Wolf

The Cavaliers need more of a boost in the frontcourt with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell running the perimeter, but Wolf can stretch the floor slightly better than Claxton. The 6-foot-11 rookie can do a little of everything for a Cleveland squad that could use another Swiss Army knife, averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.8 minutes this past season.

Wolf could play alongside Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley from the perimeter, operating as a ball-handler or screener in pick-and-roll situations. Any team would hesitate to play a late-round rookie in the playoffs, but hypothetically, Wolf could work in Cleveland's system.

New York Knicks: Michael Porter Jr.

The stats don't tell the whole story, but the Knicks are struggling to get any sort of offense from the perimeter outside of Jalen Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns has been an efficient center, but New York's wings are so inconsistent against Atlanta.

Porter would relieve Brunson of those scoring responsibilities, be able to hit contested shots, and play fast. The 6-foot-11 forward can also defend at a solid level, given his frame. With Mikal Bridges underperforming, anyone would swap him out for Porter, who averaged 24.2 points on 46-36-86 shooting splits this season.

Boston Celtics: Nic Claxton

The Celtics went up 2-1 on the 76ers after a gritty Game 3 in Philadelphia, but they clearly have a hole at the center position, even after acquiring Nikola Vučević. The veteran big man was blowing coverages and getting taken advantage of in the pick-and-roll.

Vučević's shooting is a plus, but Boston doesn't need that more than it requires a paint anchor. Claxton would be a better rebounding and defending option, able to play legitimate help defense.

Detroit Pistons: Michael Porter Jr.

As much as the Pistons have been phenomenal at 60-22, Cade Cunningham is clearly the only player who can operate as a high-level, on-ball scorer. Detroit's supplementary option has been solid, but it's easy to key in on Cunningham and force the ball into other players' hands.

Porter-to-Detroit was a legitimate trade rumor ahead of this year's deadline, and if the Pistons had him now, they'd unlock another dimension of offense from the perimeter. They're shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc through two playoff games.