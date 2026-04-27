One Nets Player Every West Team in the NBA Playoffs Could Use Right Now

The Western Conference playoffs have moved farther along than the Eastern Conference, with a few teams on the verge of closing out the first round. Most of the series have been one-sided, but many in surprising fashion.

Continuing from yesterday's piece on one Brooklyn Nets player every East playoff team could use, here is one Net every West playoff team would hypothetically pluck from the roster right now:

Phoenix Suns: Egor Dёmin

Phoenix's trio of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green has been the team's entire offense this series, and it hasn't worked against the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder. Although they're averaging a combined 69.6 points per game, Booker and Green are shooting under 29% from three-point range.

Dёmin would force the Thunder to close out from beyond the arc, taking pressure off the Suns' primary scorers. The 6-foot-8 sniper shot nearly 39% from deep this season, able to score in catch-and-shoot situations and off the dribble in some instances.

Portland Trail Blazers: Michael Porter Jr.

Deni Avdija is a potential All-NBA talent for the Trail Blazers, but Scott Henderson has become their go-to scorer this playoffs. While that's promising, Portland still ranks 12th in field-goal percentage and 13th in three-point percentage.

Against the Spurs, Porter would immediately be a focal point within the offense, able to shoot the Trail Blazers out of cold streaks. He would bring a championship pedigree to a youthful roster after averaging 24.2 points on solid 46-36-86 shooting splits this year.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Michael Porter Jr.

The Timberwolves could also use a go-to scorer like Porter, but only because Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo suffered gruesome injuries in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Ayo Dosunmu's 43 points saved Minnesota, but questions still linger regarding Julius Randle, who hasn't been up to par in the first round.

Porter would be able to keep up with Minnesota's 100.13 pace, which ranks first among all playoff teams. The 6-foot-10 wing can run in transition for open threes, expanding the Timberwolves' range while also being able to guard at a solid level on the other end.

Houston Rockets: Nolan Traoré

This is an interesting one considering Traoré's inexperience as a rookie, but if the basketball gods could bless the Rockets with one thing this season, it's a point guard. Houston's turnover issue has been the biggest reason for its quick demise at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, down 3-0 heading into Game 4.

Traoré's second half to the season was quite impressive, averaging 11.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 30 games. The French point guard proved to operate well in the pick-and-roll, which is exactly what Ime Udoka has tried to run with Alperen Şengün at the center position.

Los Angeles Lakers: Nic Claxton

The Lakers' wings have stepped up in a major way after Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves were sidelined in early April. LeBron James, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart have been leading this team on both ends of the floor, but Los Angeles could still get a little more from Deandre Ayton.

The first-year Laker put up 19 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1, but fell off a cliff in Games 2 and 3. Claxton would provide relief as a defensive anchor, not worried about his role within the offense.

Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.

The Nuggets expanded their rotation last offseason, but that hasn't translated to this year's playoffs. Even with perimeter shooters in Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Braun, Denver is shooting 40.1% from the field and 28.5% from deep.

As ironic as it is, the Nuggets could really use scoring relief from Porter after trading him for Johnson last summer. Rudy Gobert has done a phenomenal job on Nikola Jokić, while Jaden McDaniels has practically shut down Jamal Murray. Denver needs another on-ball creator right now.

San Antonio Spurs: Egor Dёmin

Amid Victor Wembanyama's absence from most of Game 2 and the entirety of Game 3, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle have stepped up as primary scorers. San Antonio's guard game has been fine, but can its 42.2% three-point rate hold up.

The Spurs, even without their French superstar, have shown little to no weaknesses. Dёmin would provide relief to the perimeter with the San Antonio's forwards lacking offense. Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson are shooting 27.8% and 16.7% from the field.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Nic Claxton

It's hard to come up with a major contributor for the defending champions who have yet to lose a game this postseason, but the Thunder could use another bruising center. Isaiah Hartenstein has been their only true center, so adding Claxton would allow Chet Holmgren to remain a power forward at all times.