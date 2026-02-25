Nets’ Noah Clowney is Showing Development With a Long Way to Go

Noah Clowney's perspective on the Brooklyn Nets' season is starting to align with that of the fans. It's not about winning games this year; it's about development. The third-year forward recently talked about that shift in mentality on The Young Man and The Three podcast.

"Team success and my success, I had to separate them," Clowney said. "Like I'm all in to try to help us win every time I'm on the court, but I'm also looking for, 'Did I get better this game? Did I get better last game?'"

For the most part, that has been the case for the 6-foot-10 wing, and when looking at it from season to season, that is certainly true. Clowney has been given more opportunities, not just in minutes but in specific possessions, and he has taken advantage.

The 21-year-old still has a ways to go to become an efficient contributor to an elite NBA team, but as the Nets navigate this rebuild, he has become a legitimate piece for their future. Clowney is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season, starting in 45 of his 51 games played for Brooklyn.

The 2023 first-round pick is prone to taking the catch-and-shoot opportunities when they come. 6.4 of his 10 field goals attempted per game come from beyond the arc, while the rest are typical in the paint. He's either pulling from three-point range or setting himself for a pass inside.

With a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Clowney has the potential to become a versatile 3&D power forward, and he certainly aligns with the Nets' timeline. He noted on the podcast that Brooklyn's five first-round rookies set the franchise up for major development. For the next few years, that's what it's all about.

Clowney's strengths have been established: he has great length as a defender and can extend his range as a big man. However, like most young players, the efficiency has to improve.

As young as he is, 39.5% shooting from the field and 32.6% from three are well below league averages of 46.9% and 35.9%. He'll need to be more consistent as a scorer. Clowney recently put up 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but was averaging 9.3 points on 36% from the field in his previous three games.

That stretch tells much of the story with the young forward. Clowney has shown plenty of flashes and has given good surface-level production, which poses a bright future for both him and the Nets' core. However, the areas for improvement are clear and easy to fix.