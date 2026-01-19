Nets' Offense Sputters Without Michael Porter Jr. vs. Bulls

Contrary to their previous game against the Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets couldn't make it two wins in a row against Chicago, dropping Sunday night's game on the road, 124-102. In one of their uglier losses of the season, the Nets couldn't find anything on offense and failed to make up for it on the other end.

No team is defined by one scorer, but Brooklyn certainly struggled without its star scorer, Michael Porter Jr. (rest). The 27-year-old was on the sidelines in Chicago, and his absence proved to be vital for the Bulls' victory.

Chicago managed to shoot 52% from the field and 43% from three, with an even scoring distribution across the board. Seven players ended up in double figures, most notably Coby White (24), Ayo Dosunmu (19), Nikola Vucevic (17) and Matas Buzelis (17). A team ranked third in assists per game (29.7) crushed its average with 41 dimes to Brooklyn's 33.

But the real issue for the Nets came on the other side of the court. They shot an impressive 43% from beyond the arc, but 46% from the field and 11 turnovers just couldn't cut it.

The biggest issue was the lack of a go-to scorer. That's where Porter's presence should have been felt, but instead, Nolan Traore led the road team in scoring with just 16 points.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Brooklyn was particularly poor in the first and third quarters. The team started with just 22 points on 37.5% shooting from the field. The period after halftime only saw more shooting woes, as the Nets went 7-for-21 to muster up just 20 points. The Bulls were in control for the entire game, leading by as many as 27 at one point.

Of course, there are positives in losses more than ever for the Nets nowadays. The goals are clear: develop talent and secure a high draft pick in the process. Dropping games only helps their odds, which are currently the fifth-best in the NBA.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) drives against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

This game said a lot about Porter's trade value, which is the highest it has ever been. As Brooklyn sits with potential offers ahead, one wonders where the 6-foot-10 star will be playing after Feb. 5.

There have been numerous teams tabbed as suitors for Porter, who is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists on incredible 49-41-84 shooting splits. These days, we know how good Brooklyn's star scorer is, but the focus is on the youth, and the offense didn't show up on Sunday.