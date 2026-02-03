Nets Reportedly Have Yet to Call Bucks About Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

There are two days to go until the trade deadline, and the biggest name that has been floated around in trade rumors is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There are a handful of teams that have expressed interest to some degree, including the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets have yet to call the Bucks about an Antetokounmpo trade, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the most sought-after player at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline," Lewis wrote. "But sources told The Post that — contrary to reports — the Nets have not called Milwaukee about the Greek superstar."

I’m told the #Bucks haven’t received a call from Brooklyn about Giannis Antetokounmpo. I know there’s reporting to the contrary, and I can’t say say what the #Nets will do in the future; but as of now league sources say they haven’t called the Bucks. #nba https://t.co/guR4ya9Ghn — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 2, 2026

At this point, it doesn't seem like a partnership between The Greek Freak and the Nets makes much sense, given Antetokounmpo's desire to win another championship and the Nets' desire to retain as much future flexibility as possible. Antetokounmpo also has a troubling injury history in recent years, particularly to his calf.

However, a star like Antetokounmpo rarely becomes available, so if a team like the Nets has the assets to get a deal done, the least you could expect them to do is their due diligence. The Bucks may also come calling just to gauge the Nets' interest and see how many picks and young players the franchise would be willing to part with to acquire the two-time MVP.

Any deal between the two parties would almost certainly not include the Nets' 2026 first round draft pick, which could give them an opportunity to land Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson.

However, almost every asset the Nets have could be in play, which includes 10 other tradeable first-round draft picks and one of the five rookies they drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Nets may prefer to hold onto Egor Demin as well, but if the Nets see a path to acquiring another superstar to pair up with Antetokounmpo or surrounding him with an elite supporting cast, perhaps Demin could emerge as one of the centerpieces of a deal.

Considering Antetokounmpo is 31 years old and heavily relies on his athleticism to dominate games, the timing just doesn't seem right for the Nets to go out and make a move for him. However, if Antetokounmpo sticks around in Milwaukee until the offseason, perhaps the Nets could reconsider making a move once they know who their draft pick will end up becoming and what their overall roster will look like.