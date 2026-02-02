Nets Reportedly Inquired About Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead of Trade Deadline

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the world is waiting to see where Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing basketball after Thursday. The two-time MVP is available to be acquired, but whether or not he will depart from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to Feb. 5 remains to be seen.

The Greek Freak has numerous teams around the league interested and calling about potential offers, as expected. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, but a calf injury has kept him sidelined since Jan. 23.

The Brooklyn Nets have been talked about as a potential fit for the 31-year-old due to them having exactly what the Bucks want. Milwaukee desires blue-chip youth and draft capital, and the Nets just drafted five players in the first-round of the 2025 NBA Draft. They also have 12 first-round picks between 2026 and 2032.

Brooklyn has the ammunition to bid against other teams, but will something actually materialize? A recent report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints could suggest the organization has a legitimate interest in going after the superstar forward.

Siegel reported teams that have already called the Bucks about Antetokounmpo. The Nets were listed as one of six, but one organization appears to be more desperate than the rest, for good reason.

"The Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams that have already called about Giannis," Siegel wrote. "Then we have the Golden State Warriors, who have been waiting for this moment ever since Kevin Durant departed the franchise in 2019."

The Warriors may be the team to beat when it comes to the Giannis sweepstakes, purely because of how much they not only want him, but need him.

Golden State has been searching for an answer to help Stephen Curry contend for another championship in what could be the final years of his career. With Jimmy Butler out with a torn ACL, the Warriors need a second superstar to contend in a loaded Western Conference.

However, the Nets may have everyone else beat when it comes to pure value, mainly in the form of picks. What's more is that players such as Egor Demin, Danny Wolf and Drake Powell have shown great potential in their rookie season. Demin, in particular, is an All-Rookie Team contender, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 40-40-86 shooting splits at 19 years old.

Will Brooklyn actually make a legitimate offer ahead of the trade deadline? Time will tell, but if Sean Marks and company decide to jump in as a serious suitor for Antetokounmpo, the Bucks would have no choice but to consider such a lucrative package.