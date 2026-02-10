Nets' Rookie Makes History in Win vs. Chicago Bulls

Through the early portion of this NBA season, Nolan Traore was the one rookie on the Brooklyn Nets who barely saw any action. He was spending most of his time in the G League with their Long Island affiliate, and when he was with Brooklyn, the minutes were less than sparing.

Fast forward to February, and the No. 19 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft has cemented himself as a full-time starter, especially after Monday's performance against the Chicago Bulls. In a 123-115 home victory, Traore made franchise history.

The 19-year-old put up 13 points, three rebounds, a career-high 13 assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes of action, posting a team-high box plus-minus of +17. While he was much of a scorer, going 5-for-11 from the field, Traore was masterful as a facilitator, looking like a seasoned veteran in Jordi Fernandez's offense.

All 13 of Nolan Traore's assists last night.

The French point guard's 13 assists tied for the most in a game by a rookie this season (Ryan Nembhard). According to Brooklyn Nets PR, it was also the fourth-most by a rookie in Nets history, joining Terrance Williams (2010) and Darwin Cook (twice in 1981).

Traore was finding teammates both in half-court sets and in transition. Six of his assists resulted in threes, and of his 13 dimes, five went to Noah Clowney, who put up 22 points. The rest were dished out to fellow rookie Danny Wolf, Terance Mann and Nic Claxton.

According to the ALL NBA PODCAST, Traore generated 1.68 points per direct on-ball screen. Of the players who received at least 25 on-ball picks, that is the most efficient mark, a testament to his quick passing ability and court vision.

The Nets got 1.68 points per direct on-ball pick set for 19-year-old Nolan Traore last night. That's the most efficient game a player has had this season, where they received at least 25 on-ball picks

The Nets received a lot of criticism for taking four of five first-round rookies whose biggest strength (at the time) was playmaking. However, they've turned this narrative around, and almost all of them have shown flashes of greatness this season. Traore is the just the latest to do so, but Egor Demin, Danny Wolf and Drake Powell have all been key rotation players as of late.

The victory against the Bulls doesn't bode well for Brooklyn's goal of getting a top draft pick, but at least it came from key rookie performances. Wolf put up 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks, while Powell recorded 14 points and five rebounds off the bench. Ben Saraf got some action as well, notching three points, three assists and a steal in 13 minutes.