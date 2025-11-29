Nets Would Be Wise to Prioritize In-Season Continuity

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the worst teams in basketball and have some intriguing veterans, but it might be best not to be open for business.

Throughout the past couple of seasons, the Nets have consistently been one of the league’s most active teams. From free agent signings to drafting five players in the first round to always being a factor in the trade market, Sean Marks has put together an interesting unit thanks to all of his activity.

However, the Nets might be wise to play this season a bit more reserved in that aspect. Over the past few seasons, the Nets have been more than willing to make midseason deals. And while that’s led to some fun developments across the league, it has mostly left Brooklyn without the continuity it desperately needs.

Sure, that’s part of a rebuild as extensive as the one Brooklyn has embarked on. The next time Brooklyn is ready to be a serious contender, most of the players on the current roster will probably be elsewhere, but that doesn’t mean the Nets need to speed up that process.

Last season, Jordi Fernandez had to deal with a revolving door of players coming in and out of the lineup and the roster itself. While it would make sense for the Nets to sell high on some of their well-playing veterans, they also have the luxury of waiting until the offseason for the most part.

While some intriguing younger pieces in Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson will be free agents next summer, the only other pieces on the roster that are on expiring contracts are Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith. While finding a trade partner for Thomas and/or Highsmith this season might make sense, letting both guys walk in free agency would be a reasonable decision.

Although there are plenty of avenues to the Nets getting the value they desire for their veterans in the 2026 offseason, the biggest reason to wait until then is simply to give their rookies some continuity. Allowing this rookie class, which could be the future of Brooklyn basketball, a full season with these veterans could be a significant positive for their careers moving forward.

No, there isn’t some perfect solution to the Nets’ issues and how they want to build in this rebuild, but allowing their young guys to have some true continuity and comfort as rookies could go a long way in setting the stage for second-year leaps.