Knicks Will be Undermanned Against Nets Tonight

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the New York Knicks for the second time this season, this time at home in Barclays Center.

The first matchup wasn't so close, with New York issuing Brooklyn a 134-98 beatdown in Madison Square Garden. Not only will the Nets now have an advantage at home, they've also been playing improved basketball of late.

Brooklyn is 2-2 in its last four games, though that's a big step up on the early part of the season, as they're 3-13 overall. They stole wins against both the Wizards and Celtics, managing to keep another game versus Boston and a bout with the white-hot Raptors close.

Michael Porter Jr. has emerged as a legitimate No. 1-level scorer, ancillary bench pieces have come alive in the scoring department, and top pick Egor Demin is taking steps toward becoming a winning player with each game. Now, head coach Jordi Fernandez would like to see all this put together against the Knicks.

Here are the injury reports for both Brooklyn and New York ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Nic Claxton — Probable: Left quad

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Ben Saraf — Out: Left ankle

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring

Nolan Traore — Out: G League

Danny Wolf — Out: G League

New York Knicks injuries:

OG Anunoby — Out: Left hamstring

Mitchell Robinson — Out: Illness

Landry Shamet — Out: Right shoulder

The Nets will continue to be without one of its top contributors and scorers in Cam Thomas, who is slated to be out a little while longer with a hamstring injury. Though they get good news in center Nic Claxton being probable to play, as his size is certain to help against the Knicks’ frontcourt.

Brooklyn still hasn’t seen the debut of Haywood Highsmith, who was acquired from the Heat over the offseason. They’ll also miss rookie Ben Saraf due to an ankle injury, as well as fellow 2025 draftees in Nolan Traore and Danny Wolf, both of which are on G League assignment.

The Knicks have several notable injuries, including starter OG Anunoby and backup big Mitchell Robinson, as well as a rotational player in Landry Shamet.

Anunoby has been one of the team's top contributors on both ends, and Robinson has emerged as a key piece to their success as well.

The Nets and Knicks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center.