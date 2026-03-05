Nic Claxton Reflects on Development Path Compared to Nets' Young Players

Every rookie entering the NBA carries a different set of expectations.

Some are expected to justify their hype the moment they step onto an NBA floor. Others are expected to play pivotal roles on championship-contending teams. Some can simply take their time.

The Brooklyn Nets are a rare team with five first-round picks all in their rookie seasons at the same time. Each of them has been asked to show what they can do immediately.

The results haven’t been glamorous, but real-time reps at the NBA level and the opportunity to play through mistakes could prove valuable for the rookies’ long-term development.

At the same time, an argument can be made that getting sent down to the G League and a player working on all aspects of their game against other developing players will also do wonders for their future development.

Nolan Traoré has been a clear example of that, showing better control of both his speed and the ball when attacking the rim. Danny Wolf is another example of a Nets player who returned from the G League looking noticeably improved.

Before Nic Claxton started entering the Defensive Player of the Year conversation and earning All-Star consideration, he, too, had a stint on Long Island, though he recognizes that he benefited under much easier circumstances.

"I had a different journey as the rookies now," Claxton said. "They're really being thrown into the fire. I was babied a lot more. I was in the G League, and for them, they just got to watch the film and learn from it. They're being thrown right into the fire against these top defenses. So, it's not easy. It's a big learning curve. So, we just got to support them as much as we can."

To Claxton's point, he didn't need to contribute right away. He had Jarrett Allen and De'Andre Jordan ahead of him on the depth chart. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were also the heavy hitters when Claxton first came into the league.

On this current Nets team, a rookie Claxton may not be given as much time to develop in the G League. Instead, there's a good chance he'd be expected to show the Nets' coaching staff how he can handle real-time NBA minutes right away.

Despite the losses, Nets coach Jordi Fernández has emphasized that the rookies cannot use inexperience as an excuse. Still, it’s easy to understand Claxton’s perspective.