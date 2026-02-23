Nic Claxton Shines in Return Despite Nets' Loss to Hawks

There hasn't been a lot to cheer about in Brooklyn with the Nets currently in the NBA's lottery race. The league has been split into tiers, with the final group being full of those attempting to get the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick.

With the Nets at 15-41 following a 115-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the smaller victories become more apparent. The goals aren't so focused on winning games as they are regarding player development and building trade value.

In Atlanta, Brooklyn saw the return of one of its most important pieces, and he did not disappoint. Nic Claxton, who has missed the previous three games due to a right ankle sprain, performed well in 31 minutes of action. The seven-year pro put up 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal while shooting 6-for-11 from the field.

Nic Claxton making a MAJOR impact in the first half..on triple-double watch 🚨



11 PTS

4 REB

4 AST



Now at 202 assists this season — the first center in Nets history to reach 200.

Claxton's offensive game has improved significantly this season. Once strictly a traditional, shot-blocking center, he has become a legitimate ball handler in transition, able to distribute a bit more from the perimeter. He did just that against the Hawks, recording 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in just 16 first-half minutes.

All five of Claxton's assists came within the paint. Head coach Jordi Fernández has had the 6-foot-11 big man rotating out to wing positions a bit more, allowing for off-ball cuts from other stars such as Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Dёmin.

According to databallr, when Claxton is on the floor, the Nets post an offensive rating of 113 in medium and high-leverage possessions. When he isn't, that number drops to 109.2. He impact in that aspect of the game cannot be denied.

The 26-year-old also became the first center in franchise history to hit 200 assists in a single season. Brooklyn's big man has been on the receiving end of criticism and trade rumors, but now, he seems to have found his footing as either a mainstay with the Nets or a legitimate piece to be traded to a postseason (or even championship) contender.

Keep an eye on Claxton's offensive production as the season winds down. He has had numerous games in which his playmaking has been at a high level, and although he's shooting just 21.4% from three this season, other stats prove his impact. He's now averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 blocks per game this year.