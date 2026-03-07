The Brooklyn Nets will be facing off against the Detroit Pistons for the third time this season.

Brooklyn has dropped its first two meetings against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, both in blowout affairs.

The Nets were destroyed by the Pistons 130-77 on Feb. 1, giving up at least 30 points in each quarter.

For Brooklyn to snap its 10-game losing streak, a lot will have to go right to pull off this upset victory.

Michael Porter Jr. is going to need to shoot the ball better and continue to move off the ball to keep Detroit's defense on its toes.

The Pistons will be without Ausar Thompson (right ankle sprain) in this one, so that'll be one less defender MPJ will have to worry about.

Cade Cunningham is also listed as out (left quadriceps contusion), but the Pistons could still get quality production at point guard from Daniss Jenkins and Caris LeVert to help replace at least some of the MVP candidates' contributions out on the floor.

Those players will need to step up for Cunningham, who can break down any defense and put a ton of pressure on the rim, beat them with the floater or turnaround jumper, or light it up from downtown.

Cunningham tends to draw multiple defenders his way, especially at the point of attack or on the drive downhill. In those instances, he'll usually reward the cutting big man or spray the ball around the horn. It'll be up for Jenkins and LeVert to pick up that slack.

The Nets have had considerable trouble protecting the rim all season, presenting a golden opportunity for Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Tobias Harris to get easy baskets at the cup.

Both Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe can wreak considerable havoc at the level and in the passing lanes, which could force Pistons shooters into tough shots and blow up some of their actions, but they'll also need to protect the rim more effectively.

Nolan Traoré looked much better facilitating the ball in his last game after committing six turnovers without an assist the game before, finishing with nine assists to three turnovers.

Traoré will have an opportunity to build off of that and show how well he can put pressure on the rim against another tough defense, especially with his deadly floater and improved shot creation.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.