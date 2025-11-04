One Veteran for the Brooklyn Nets is Quietly Having a Breakout Season
We are seven games into the regular season, and the Brooklyn Nets remain winless. Both ends of the floor have struggled this season, as the Nets rank in the bottom five of the NBA for points per game and points allowed per game.
Brooklyn's veteran trio of Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton have played well this season, but there has yet to be a young player breakout.
One of the biggest player surprises this season has come in the form of the oldest player on the roster, Terance Mann. Although if you asked him, this improvement wouldn't be a shock at all.
"I’m in my prime right now," Mann said in the offseason. "(I'm) ready to show the world what I’ve really got outside this role I’ve been playing for the last six seasons.”
Mann has started every game this season for the Nets and has been a model of what it means to be an all-around role player. The 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 11.4 points per game, which is also good for fourth-best on the roster.
This isn't even the most opportunities that Mann has seen in his NBA career. In 81 games across the 2021-22 season, Mann attempted 8.5 shots per game, 0.2 more than his current attempt rate.
The only difference was that he converted at a 48.4% clip from the field compared to 55.2% this year. He has been extremely effective around the rim, using his strength to finish over other guards. Mann has shot a blistering 70.6% from two-point range.
In Mann's last four games, he has averaged 14 points, five rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has shown that he is capable of taking a bigger role than just a primary on-ball defender.
Not only has his impact been felt on the court, but Mann's impact in the locker room is also apparent. Being from Brooklyn, it's clear that he values being a quality veteran and playing his role in the rebuild.
It's important to note that the Nets got Mann as a salary filler alongside Atlanta's No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which became Drake Powell. Depending on how long it takes Brooklyn to get back into playoff contention, Mann could also be a piece for the future.
If he can manage to keep up his consistent output on both ends of the floor, the Nets may also be able to obtain some draft capital from trading Mann.