Reflecting on one Under-the-Radar Offseason Move by the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets moved to 0-6 on the season after a 129-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. This was the Nets' worst offensive output so far this season.
This rough start to the season was somewhat expected, but it is also shocking to a degree that the offense has struggled as much as it has. A major flaw of Brooklyn's roster this season is a lack of consistent production from its frontcourt depth.
Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton have both been top contributors on offense, but a bench piece has yet to step up. Noah Clowney hasn't taken the year three leap that many expected from him, and it makes one offseason move –– or lack thereof –– stand out.
Trendon Watford signed with the Nets before the 2023-24 season, and he went on to average 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 63 appearances. He also shot better than 52% from the field and 39% from three.
While his shooting splits didn't improve in his second season with Brooklyn, his counting stats did. Watford averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game, along with improved rebound, assist and steal numbers.
On top of being a consistent source of offense and bringing at least average defense to the table, Watford would only be 25 years old entering the 2025-26 season. The Nets ultimately decided not to re-sign him, and he hit unrestricted free agency.
The 76ers pounced on Watford at a bargain deal of two years for $5.3 million. Brooklyn could have easily put in a higher bid to retain him, but its choice not to likely stemmed from wanting to focus development towards other players.
Watford has only played three games for Philadelphia this season because of a hamstring injury that left him sidelined.
The former Net no doubt had a chip on his shoulder entering this season's matchup. Watford played 25 minutes off the bench and showcased his all-around arsenal.
He totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 7-for-9 shooting in 25 minutes. The only flaw of Watford's "revenge" game against Brooklyn was that he fouled out.
One aspect of Watford's game that many young players for the Nets lack is his hustle. On a two-possession stretch at the start of the fourth quarter, he hit a corner three and then sprinted to the opposite corner on defense to block Ziaire Williams' three-point attempt.
Brooklyn probably wouldn't change its mind on Watford in hindsight because of promise from younger players, but it could certainly regret the decision down the line.