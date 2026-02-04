Report: Nets Acquire Ochai Agbaji From Raptors in Three-Team Deal

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired Ochai Agbaji and a 2032 second-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Raptors will not require Chris Paul to report to the team and could still discuss trades involving him over the next day. Toronto is now out of the tax. Brooklyn picks up an asset and cash to cover Agbaji's salary. The Clippers clear a roster spot and save $7 million in tax. https://t.co/2Bu0sGZzJB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

The biggest name involved in this trade is Chris Paul, but this is an excellent opportunity for the Nets to acquire a 25-year-old wing who has shown solid two-way potential and another draft pick to add to their growing collection of future assets.

The Kansas product will enter restricted free agency this offseason, though no team should be expected to extend a lucrative offer sheet his way.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez could look to use Agbaji as one of Brooklyn's primary point-of-attack defenders, as Fernandez tends to have his best defenders pick up the opposing team's best player full court. Agbaji has also proven to be a capable 3-point shooter, though he may be called upon to finish more plays at the rim.

Agbaji is a season removed from averaging 10.4 points per game on 49.8% shooting, but he was mostly doing that on a Raptors team that wasn't winning many games. However, Agbaji's presence could reinforce Fernandez's message of players earning their minutes and effectively force some of the Nets' youngest players to work even harder on their games to ensure they keep their spot in the rotation.

At the end of the day, the Nets are not bringing in some franchise changing star in this deal, but acquiring as much young talent in a rebuilding situation as possible only helps the organization figure out which players could ultimately help the team take that next step towards title contention.

Agbaji will likely have to compete for minutes with Drake Powell, Ziaire Williams, and Terance Mann. Egor Demin is currently slotted in as the starting shooting guard with Nolan Traore handling the point guard duties, but Agbaji could also eat into their minutes as well if the Nets' rookie guards don't maximize their minutes on the court.

Considering everything at play, this is not a bad deal for the Nets to make at all.

At worst, Agbaji leaves the team in the offseason and the 2032 second-round pick amounts to nothing.

At best, Agbaji becomes another diamond in the rough Nets GM Sean Marks has discovered, and the second round pick ends up becoming an All-Star caliber player or is used to acquire a game-changing talent. Time will tell.