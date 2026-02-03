Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest at the Deadline

The Toronto Raptors have expressed interest in many mid-tier centers around the NBA as the trade deadline approaches, including the Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe, per insider Jake Fischer.

Toronto has emerged as a primary suitor because its usual starting center, Jakob Poeltl, has only played in 21 games this season and is on an undesirable contract. The Nets have the ability to give the Raptors a promising center in Sharpe and the cap room to potentially take on Poeltl's $28 million average annual salary through 2030.

Sharpe has been a well-kept secret, being only 24 years old on a cheap contract while contributing in every way for Brooklyn. He's averaged career-highs in points, assists, steals, defensive rebounds and field goal percentage this season.

While Sharpe's value has mainly been in his rebounding throughout his career, he's shown major growth through his ball handling and court vision. He has a 20.4 assist percentage this season, which is 50th in the league among players who have played at least 40 games.

His connection with the rookies specifically has been an interesting development that may entice the Nets' front office to keep him around. Sharpe's primary role in the offense is working out of pick-and-roll sets, which Egor Demin and Nolan Traoré both thrive in.

If Brooklyn did end up dealing Sharpe before the Feb. 5 deadline, that could likely signal that it wants to keep around Nic Claxton for the future, while he is also on a team-friendly contract.

What a Potential Return for Sharpe Could Look Like

Raptors get: Day'Ron Sharpe

Nets get: Jakob Poeltl, 2026 lottery protected 1st round pick (TOR)

Assuming the reason why Toronto is aiming for cheap, but serviceable centers is to clear cap space that Poeltl is taking up, it would have to include a first-round pick to get a team to take on his contract. Sharpe could come in and start immediately alongside Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt. Brooklyn may be hesitant to acquire Poeltl, but its current cap allocations allow it to do so comfortably while it searches for a suitor to offload him to.

Given the Nets' current trajectory and Sharpe's gradual growth, a trade seems unlikely at this time. His hustle and effort on both ends of the court embody what head coach Jordi Fernandez wants to see out of all his players.

Overall, there are too many reasons not to trade Sharpe before the deadline than to move on from him.